Tina Turner sells 60-year music catalog to BMG





The legendary singer also sold the artist’s share of her recordings, her music publisher’s share, neighboring rights and name, picture and likeness as part of the deal, according to BMG, who did not disclose the financial terms. Industry experts estimate deal is worth more than $ 50 million, according to trade publication Music Business Worldwide reports “Tina Turner’s musical journey has inspired hundreds of millions of people around the world and continues to reach new audiences. We are honored to take on the management of Tina Turner’s musical and business interests,” said the BMG CEO Hartwig Masuch in a statement. “It is a responsibility we take seriously and will diligently pursue.” Turner, now 81, was the first black artist and the first female artist to appear on the cover of Rolling Stone, BMG said. His solo works include 10 studio albums, two live albums, two soundtracks and five compilations, which have sold over 100 million records in total. At the end of this month, she will be inducted into the Rock’n’roll Hall of Fame for a second time. “Like any artist, protecting my life’s work, my musical heritage, is something personal,” Turner said in a statement. “I am convinced that with BMG and Warner Music my work is in professional and reliable hands,” she added. Warner Music continues to be Turner’s record label, BMG said. Music publishing has become increasingly lucrative in recent years, especially in light of the coronavirus pandemic, which has interrupted and disrupted live performances around the world. Last year, Bob dylan sold its entire song catalog, comprising more than 600 songs over 60 years, as part of a “landmark deal” with Universal Music Publishing Group. And this year, folk-rock superstar Neil Young sold a 50% stake in his song catalog to investment firm Hipgnosis for about $ 150 million

