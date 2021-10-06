10 times the actor has made everyone weird

Jake gyllenhaal rarely goes into an interview without making the headlines. Over the years, the star of films like the guilty and Spider-Man: Homecoming has become known among fans as an agent of chaos, a man who likes to stir up trouble through tongue-in-cheek comments or false truths.

Recent examples include his now infamous claim that he doesn’t shower or bathe regularly, and refers to filming a sex scene with Jennifer aniston as torture. There was also the moment when he gave a convoluted Benedict Cabbage Patch story, and also when he said Care Bears was his favorite superhero movie.

Here are 10 cases where Jake Gyllenhaal managed to confuse everyone.

When he didn’t cooperate on Ellen

Gyllenhaal tends to be the most chaotic when appearing on talk shows. There is literally a chaotic YouTube video titled Jake Gyllenhaal on talk shows for seven minutes straight. Ellen DeGeneres managed to piss off quite a few celebrities in her day, but Gyllenhaal gave her a hard time when he refused to bow to her indiscreet questions about his personal life. DeGeneres, who has a habit of trying to be invited to celebrity birthday parties, Gyllenhaal toasted about when he was, then asked what he was planning on doing. A bewildered Gyllenhaal replied: It’s my birthday next week. Next question, please. In a later appearance by Ellen, he took part in the Burning Questions challenge and was asked about a ridiculous thing he was afraid of. This show, he replied.

Saying that filming a sex scene with Jennifer Aniston was torture

Remember when Tony Curtis joked that kissing Marilyn Monroe was like kissing Hitler? On a smaller scale, Gyllenhaal said filming sex scene with Jennifer Aniston was like torture. Curtis later said he was taken out of context and was in fact only going after a reporter for the ridiculous question. Gyllenhaal seems to have been in a similar frame of mind here, as it turns out he had a crush on Aniston while she starred in Friends. This must have made things a little awkward when they shot sex scenes for the 2002 romance together, The good girl. Gyllenhaal also pointed out that it’s never fun to pretend to have sex in front of 40 people. It doesn’t turn me on, he shrugged.

The story continues

Claiming he had stopped taking regular showers

Who would have thought that a seemingly sarcastic comment could have sparked such an international debate? Yet that’s what happened when the Marvel star gave an interview to Vanity Show where he said he sometimes found the bath less necessary. The remark garnered so much attention that it sparked a flurry of thought-provoking articles and real-world explanations of how often people should bathe or shower. Unfortunately, it turned out that the Vanity Show the reporter may have missed Gyllenhaal’s tongue-in-cheek humor, because the actor was then forced to clarify that, yes, he washes. I don’t know what it was, it was an answer to a question where I was sarcastic and ironic and it followed me everywhere, he said.

When he got serious about Edna Modes, no cape rule

Tom Holland as Peter Parker and Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home (AP)

In a joint interview with Samuel L Jackson to promote Spider-Man: Far From Home, Gyllenhaal was interviewed by Variety if there was a trick to making capes cool. Whether you know it or not, capes are always cool, they’ve always been cool, they never lost their temper, will never lose their temper. Jackson, who previously voiced a character in The Incredibles, Then he referred to the creator of animated film scenes, Edna Mode, who forbids her clients to wear capes because they are trapped. I disagree, Gyllenhaal insisted, then explained precisely why Edna Mode was wrong in her opinion of the capes for the next 40 seconds.

When he said Care Bears was his favorite superhero movie

In another unnerving moment on Spider-Man’s press tour, Gyllenhaal was asked about his favorite superhero movie. An easy question, you will think, with obvious answers including the various Marvel, Batman or Superman movies. But Gyllenhaal appeared stressed by the question and asked: Is Care Bears a superhero action movie? It’s one of my favorites [of] All the time. To be fair, he also suggested Deadpool and praised his friend and fellow actor Ryan Reynolds for completely making the character his own.

When he gave a long convoluted Benedict Cabbage Patch story

Benedict Cumberbatch plays Doctor Strange in the MCU (Getty Images)

Right after Gyllenhaal rang on a Radio 1 listener for calling the overrated Sean Paul, the actor appeared in another interview where he complained about fellow Marvel star Benedict Cumberbatch. Benedict Cabbage Patch, his great-grandfather actually started Cabbage Patch [dolls] and they were a big thing in the ’90s, and how Benedict got his start in the business was his uncle who obviously got very rich from all the profits, he informed his perplexed co-star Tom Holland. and their interviewer. His uncle flew him to London and put him in an apartment, and then he started his career, he continued. The truth is, without Cabbage Patch Kids, Benedict Cabbage Patch wouldn’t have a career and you wouldn’t have Doctor Strange. It is worth noting that Gyllenhaal also pronounced Doctor Strange with a French accent: Strang

When he claimed to run 150 miles a day

Gyllenhaal is actually known to dedicate himself to movie roles, including losing a considerable amount of weight and running miles every day to play his sleazy character in Somnambulist. However, when asked by David Letterman about his experience as a runner, he claimed to run short distances, perhaps 150 miles a day. Once again, completely unmoved.

Whenever he laughs at the ridiculous, how did you get in shape for that role question?

On more than one occasion, Gyllenhaal has faced the question that every actor dreads: How did you get in shape for this role? On Conan OBrien, he called the question weird, then tried to answer seriously: Yes, I can get in shape for roles.In a previous interview on Letterman, he explained how he got in shape in growing a beard using pretentious acting terms. I didn’t shave, and what happened naturally was that a beard grew, it happened naturally. And a surprising part of the whole thing was that over time it just kept getting bigger. It got longer and longer and longer and longer. It was a really organic process.

When he played a wacky music teacher in John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch

Jake Gyllenhaal in John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch (YouTube)

It’s hard to explain exactly what Gyllenhaal was doing on this special for kids, but it was really colorful. After introducing himself as Mr Music, Gyllenhaal starts singing about how there is music everywhere. At one point, he attacks a yogurt with a spoon as a group of children watch him try to recreate an earlier sound. When asked what the sound looks like, he screams: like a spongy sound, like an ass!

Anytime he’s in the same room as Tom Holland, or if someone mentions Tom Holland.

Interviewer: What did you learn from Tom Holland? Gyllenhaal: Nothing, he’s a fool. Also, the time Gyllenhaal blew Holland out of his skin by pouncing on him and screaming: Ahhh! in the middle of a filmed interview.

