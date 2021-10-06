Hollywood is apparently more divided on vaccines than it looks





Apparently, Hollywood is not as unified on the COVID-19 vaccine front as the industry might have us believe. From a story in Hollywood journalist, There is a serious rift in Hollywood between those who received the COVID vaccine and those who did not, which has led to at least one case of a COVID outbreak rupture on a large film set. According to the story, an A-list actor who was known to be dismissive of vaccines and masks contracted COVID during filming and had to be hospitalized. Apparently dozens of crew members fell ill and the film was forced to shut down for three weeks, costing the production company somewhere in the amount of seven figures. In the story written by Tatiana Siegel, Chris Gardner, and Borys case, THR refers to the actor using male pronouns but does not reveal his identity, as the actor has not flouted any specific protocol on the project. The actor in question declined THR’s request for comment. As of yet, there is no universal vaccine mandate in place in Hollywood, leaving individual producers to determine the COVID-19 protocols on each set. This has led to different proof of vaccination requirements on Hollywood sets and divergent results. The daily mail wrote in September that The offer, Paramount’s next series on the making of The Godfather, was shaken when the star was reportedly unvaccinated Miles teller reportedly tested positive for COVID, which resulted in a production halt worth $ 6 million for the studio. At the time, Tellers’ publicist told the newspaper their facts were incorrect, while a Paramount + representative said THR that the number was less than $ 6 million. At the other end of the spectrum, in July, the Oscar winner Sean Penn has left the set of NBCUniversal’s Watergate era limited series Gas lit (co-starring Julia robert) and refused to return until every member of the production had been vaccinated. In the end, Penn returned two months later with the compromise that everyone in the Zone Aa category which typically includes the main project players and key crew members get vaccinated. Penn expressed his views on the vaccine with many voices, recounting THR while promoting his film Flag day that he wants bystanders to “stay home until you are convinced of these very clearly safe vaccines.” Yet not all A-listers share Penn’s sentiment. Black Panther Star Letitia wright reportedly split from her entire American team after sharing an anti-vaccine video on social media. Through THR, Wright who was hospitalized in August with minor injuries she sustained while filming Marvel Black Panther 2: Wakanda Foreverhas continued to share his skepticism about the COVID vaccine during filming. Disney, Marvel’s parent studio, did not immediately respond to VFrequest for comments. Despite the lack of a vaccine mandate for Hollywood, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) has worked with unions to establish COVID protocols on set in September 2020 that will remain in effect until October 31. 2021. After this point, it is not clear which way Hollywood will take on the vaccine front. More great stories from Vanity Show Cover article: Regina King is in her element

