Hollywood battle lines emerge – the Hollywood reporter

In August, a prominent actor was on the set of a movie when he contracted COVID-19 and was hospitalized. The star, known to the cast and crew as being dismissive of vaccines and masks, has reportedly not been vaccinated. The film paused for three weeks, but not before more than a dozen crew members fell ill, sources said. Ultimately, the shutdown resulted in a seven-figure success for the production company. Hollywood journalist retains the actor’s name because he has not flouted any specific protocol on the project. The actor’s rep declined to comment.

While Hollywood may seem unified when it comes to adopting such COVID-19 preventative measures as vaccines, the reality is more divided, reflecting the wider American population, where 44% are not fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. In the film and television industry, there is no universal vaccine mandate in place, allowing individual producers to determine whether those in Zone A – usually the main players in the project, who cannot carry mask due to scenarios, as well as key team members – require proof of vaccination.

This leeway has resulted in a number of productions in chaos, as was the case on Paramount + The offer, who stopped production at the end of July due to a positive COVID-19 result in zone A. This positive person has been publicly identified as a star of the series who has not been vaccinated. Sources tell THR that the shutdown resulted in a loss of $ 6 million for the limited series on the making of The Godfather. (A Paramount + representative replies that the figure was less than $ 6 million.)

George Clooney calls it a “crazy” situation that some of his brothers are avoiding the COVID-19 vaccine. “It’s stupid. And it’s stupid because every generation in our country, for more than a lifetime, has been asked to sacrifice something for the safety of their neighbor – getting shot, fighting the Nazis,” He said, “All we ask of someone here is get shot in the arm and put on a mask. Grow up. Do something.”

From studio backlots to agency boardrooms, the vaccine debate divides Hollywood just as the Delta variant continues its destructive path. While vaccine skeptics are much less likely to voice their opinions publicly, many industry reluctants remain. A number of artists, by Rob Schneider (filming the Netflix film Home team) to Letitia Wright (turning Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) shared anti-vaccine positions on social media. In Wright’s case, an established source says she espoused similar views on COVID-19 vaccines on Atlanta production. The British actress has quietly split from her entire team of U.S. representatives following a backlash over the publication of a controversial anti-vaccine video in December.

Disney, the studio behind Black Panther, will begin rolling out a sticker system on all of its new productions in mid-October that requires visible proof of COVID-19 vaccination status, as stipulated in a back-to-work agreement between AMPTP and labor unions. Hollywood. Those in zone A who are fully vaccinated will have a bracelet. Those who are not will not. (Anything that is already spinning is not covered.)

NBCUniversal recently found itself in an awkward stalemate with Sean Penn. The Oscar-winning actor quit filming the Watergate-era limited series Gas lit in July and said he would not return until all members of the production were vaccinated. But NBCUniversal, which had already imposed the strictest possible requirements under departure protocols established in September 2020 by an agreement between AMPTP and the unions, only requires members of Zone A to be fully vaccinated. Penn returned about two months later. His return was seen as a compromise. (Alone Gas litZone A members were due to be vaccinated, but a spokesperson for NBCUniversal said there is currently a mandate for all zones until production ends.)

Penn, whose CORE organization was instrumental in providing COVID-19 testing and vaccine distribution across Los Angeles County, also crowed down while promoting his MGM film. Flag day and asked unvaccinated moviegoers to skip theaters. “Stay home until you are convinced of these very clearly safe vaccines,” Penn said. THR, adding: “We have normalized this notion of radical libertarianism, and it really is a violation of the idea of ​​interdependence. “

Some actors have learned to coexist in the midst of a murky landscape, in which some colleagues continue to avoid the jab. “Each individual has their own rights. We don’t control anyone’s body, only that person is, ”says Blackish star Anthony Anderson. “I got vaccinated because I have pre-existing conditions as a type 2 diabetic, so I wanted to make sure I was doing everything I could to stave off this pandemic and COVID. But I’m not here to judge anyone about what to do with their body. I can only rule what I do with mine. As long as they respect me, I respect them. And as long as we keep our 6 foot distance and wear a mask, then we can interact and do whatever we want to do. But it’s not for me to watch anyone.

Productions aren’t Hollywood’s only battleground; social circles are also facing turmoil. THR learned of a case where an A-lister cut ties with a beloved yoga teacher who refused the vaccine. The star had highly recommended the guru and facilitated introductions to a group of insiders, some of whom also reportedly ended the relationship to protect loved ones in vulnerable situations.

And while many companies have instituted return-to-work vaccination mandates, the full picture is not yet clear as many are still working from home. Yet some are angry with what they see from afar. “There are certainly people who refused to be vaccinated, and they were endangering the safety and health of their colleagues,” said the agency’s partner. “We’ve met a few, but people are now getting to the point where they’ve woken up to the reality that unvaccinated people are the ones who cause chaos and make others sick. No one wants to work in an environment where it is possible, and you are not fully protected.

For now, Hollywood policymakers looking to implement blanket COVID-19 vaccination requirements have their hands tied. AMPTP-Hollywood union protocols will remain in effect until October 31. Additionally, many productions feature actors and actresses under the age of 12, who are not yet approved to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

But some actors like Giancarlo Esposito are hoping the unvaccinated simply avoid sets while the Delta variant rages on. “If you don’t want to vaccinate, go to a small island and sequester yourself”, the Mandalorian and You better call Saul said the actor. “[Otherwise] you say “fuck yourself” to all the other human beings. We all have to do this if we are to live. I don’t understand how people don’t get vaccinated. For me, I’ve lost dear friends, so I know it’s real. Not only in Europe but in America, friends in perfect health and without compromise. The vaccine is the answer. I don’t shoot anyone who doesn’t want to be vaccinated. Does not work. Go and ride it somewhere where you won’t compromise anyone else if you get it.

A version of this story first appeared in the October 6 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

October 6, 12:25 p.m. Updated to include comment from an NBCUniversal spokesperson regarding its COVID-19 security protocols on Gas lit.