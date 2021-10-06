Entertainment
Actor Arbaaz Merchantt Alleges Contraband Planted, Asks to Review CCTV Footage from Terminal
Actor Arbaaz Merchantt has filed two petitions in Mumbai Magistrates’ Court. Merchantt, who is accused in the cruise drug trafficking case, is still in custody at the Narcotics Control Bureau (BNC), along with the son of his friend and actor Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan.
NCB case A lie, CCTV footage should be seen
In one of the requests, Merchant is asking the court to request CCTV footage from the international cruise terminal when Arbaaz and Aryan were picked up by NCB detectives.
The plea alleges that “no contraband was recovered at the request of the plaintiff (Merchantt) and that a false case was imposed on them. The plaintiff reiterates that no contraband was recovered from his possession or his shoes as the prosecution claims “.
NCB Panchnama talks about the presence of the personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the terminal and the entire area under video surveillance and video surveillance. This is where Merchant and Aryan were allegedly picked up by the NCB and according to the NCB, 6 mg of contraband was found in the shoes worn by Merchant.
The plea further states that “documents and witnesses may lie, but a video surveillance footage, which is recorded under the supervision of an organization like the CISF, will certainly give a clear and authentic picture of the authenticity of the case file. ‘charge”. Thus, the plea that cctv recorded on October 2, from 11:30 am to 8:30 pm, is produced in court and kept for the case.
Deposit request
Merchantt also filed a bail plea in the district court. It is being held in abeyance for now as Merchantt is still in NCB’s history. The plea will not be heard until Merchantt has been placed in judicial custody by the court.
The bail application was filed by lawyer Taraq Sayyad at the Esplanade Additional Court of First Instance.
The bail plea alleges that the NCB’s referral requests to the court “were cryptic requests, devoid of true and correct events, as disclosed during Panchnama. It is further relevant to note that the Ministry deliberately did not provide a copy of the panchnama to this Honble Court or to any of the 3 defendants or their attorneys, who were referred to the NCB Custody. “
He further adds that the prosecution is playing “a fraud on the Court by deliberately submitting the (contraband) recoveries, which were subjectively individual recoveries which were combined to show the Court that there had been full recovery of the quantities. The non-commercial / small request for pre-trial detention is totally misleading and was totally silent on the fact that there had been no recovery of contraband from the accused No.1 (Aryan) and the fact that the accused No. 1 had no connection with any of the passengers, who were to embark on the cruise on October 2. “
He further adds that apart from the alleged connection between Merchant and Aryan, they had never met or seen any of the co-defendants in this case. Thus, “section 29 was invoked with a clumsy intention to commit the plaintiff for offenses with which the plaintiff has no connection. people in this case since they were all traveling, it is true, individually and not collectively ”, specifies the plea.
The plea adds that there is absolutely no connection between Merchantt and the cruise organizers. A “Classic Guest MV Empress Card” which was a prerequisite for joining the cruise was not found with Aryan or Merchant although it was found with some of the co-defendants, which is evident from the Panchnama. Therefore, the agency’s request, while seeking custody of Merchantt and Aryan obtaining custody on the grounds that on the grounds that they were to be “confronted with the organizers is with the sole intention of detaining and harassing the Applicant and Accused n ° 1 which is a classic example of abuse of power and authority ”, indicates the plea.
The plea adds that the BCN’s claim that Aryan and Merchant intended to board the cruise is totally bogus, false, vague and concocted and therefore the entire case against Merchant fails.
The plea also states that the CCTV footage from the International Cruise Terminal should be called out because “the CCTV footage will show that no contraband was recovered from the possession of the claimant and that said contraband was planted by the BCN”, indicates the plea.
