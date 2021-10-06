Alanis Morissette and Garbage bring the cure, Swagger to the Hollywood Bowl

Alanis Morissette and Garbage’s current tour has been referred to as the “Jagged Little Pill” 25th anniversary tour, and it turns out that Garbage’s self-titled debut album came out just a few months after “Pill”, so it’s a silver jubilee all around. What this occasion also means is that it must be around the 23rd or 24th anniversary to start taking Morissette and Shirley Manson too for granted, rather than keeping them in mind all this time like treasures. national.

The pendulum has clearly tipped in favor of their fair recognition, anyway, judging by the enthusiastic reception from a sold-out Wednesday night at the Hollywood Bowl, with a follow-up to come Thursday. Part of this may be due to birthday fever – who doesn’t love a good four-hundred-year-old? – and in part because of Morissette’s greater visibility, even on an opposite coast, following the Broadway success of the theatrical adaptation “Jagged Little Pill.” But there was more than a bit of a tribal gathering feel for the predominantly female crowd, mostly 35-60 year olds. It was the night of nostalgia, and not just nostalgia for “Hand in My Pocket”, but for a time when it seemed like women could still rule with authority the perch of alternative rock. If we knew then what we know now, there might have been a lot more of these Bowl bills in the past 25 years. (Or 26, in fact, the 25th anniversary tour having been delayed by a pandemic year, but in times of drought, who matters?)

The opening act Cat Power (playing solo as a replacement for the initially announced Liz Phair, who ducked for personal reasons a few months ago) spoke briefly but incredulously about aspects of the mini-Lilith Fair: bills, ”she said, with a sense of gratitude and understatement. Morissette, for her conclusion, didn’t have much to say during her set, letting the music do the talking.

But Garbage’s Manson gave a nearly five-minute speech about why she thought it was special. “I don’t want to exclude my fellow male countrymen because they have obviously been very important and I wouldn’t be here without them… but there is enough stuff about male accomplishments in this world so I want to talk a bit about female success – yeah? Here we are and we have three generations of female artists who have somehow… negotiated a very, very difficult music industry… It’s important that female artists support each other, and I am very indebted to Alanis for showing such support to people like me, people like Chan Marshall. Manson even took love for artists who weren’t on the bill, saying, “I want to congratulate Karen O who I love so much, who hasn’t done anything to support me behind the scenes for no fucking political reason behind it. other than just being a cool girl doing cool stuff for cool artists. Women who share their experiences, wisdom and rituals are an amazing thing. It was a choir of 17,500 people that was being preached.

While the many incantatory moments in Morissette’s set had an almost pop-shamanic feel, Manson was the electro-punk godmother of Alanis’ earth mother, bringing swagger and “Wicked Ways” to the stage as a setup for the more addictive addiction. spiritual headliner. Garbage hasn’t necessarily changed much over the past quarter century, but that’s partly because she, Butch Vig, and the company pulled something out of the gate that was built to last, with a combination strong guitars, a somewhat programmed and pure snarl feel that set a pattern that too few others have successfully followed. It’s not a bad thing that the songs from the band’s recent “No Gods No Masters” may have debuted in 1995, or vice versa: hearing an electronic pulse followed by a crashing guitar riff doesn’t sound right. ‘won’t run out anytime soon, and Manson also won’t be short of gods or patriarchs for having a bad attitude over the next 25 years, even as she brings together an entire career of cheerful F words in one performance.

Garbage at the Hollywood Bowl

Chris Willman / Variety

After Manson appeared in an elegant yellow jacket, the haute couture part of the evening was over, as Morissette stepped out in a Black Cat T-shirt, as if to advertise firecrackers, which would not be false advertising. While “You Oughta Know” was inevitably the pre-even closer to his 90-minute set, what became very clear from the perspective of this is what an aberration that has been in his career. Did she disappoint any part of the world by not expanding and exploiting that in an angry woman’s trope that spanned her entire career? It’s possible. But its catalog has grown by keeping that flavor as it’s always been meant to be, with its whine even more suited to bittersweet introspection than abbreviated revenge. She has one of the greatest voices in rock – a voice so powerful that it seemed like taking your head off the mic was like an involuntary response to a constant series of gunfire, even if it was only ‘a pro carefully working the dynamics. It’s too big and moving a voice to ever have been marred by pure rage… although when that happens too, towards the end of the series, it’s really fun.

Most of the material came from “Jagged Little Pill,” naturally, and what remains aside from the then-teenager’s supernatural maturity in writing this ongoing material (with Glen Ballard) is at what stage. point some of the chords are breathtaking. the changes in those early songs are, from the sweet folk-pop “Head Over Feet” to a song that would be high in Led Zeppelin’s catalog if it had been just a little heavier, “Uninvited”. In fact, on this tour, his band takes the implicit rock from some of those songs and makes it more explicit – it’s an outing that deserves a possible live album for anyone who might have wished the opening tracks were a bit harder. Her latest album, “Such Pretty Forks in the Road” of 2019, is quieter and more piano-based, but she’s harnessed it effectively for two of the set’s best songs, the spicy “Reasons I Drink” (accompanied, as a number of songs from the show, through interpretive dance videos) and “Smiling,” which created enough brooding to be a perfect penultimate entry for “You Oughta Know”.

Other thoughts from the show: With songs this good, taken from one of the best debut albums of all time, who cares what definitions of irony are in the textbooks? Morissette received a lot of criticism throughout the day for being too serious and missing out on good amounts of snark, but Wednesday’s show was oddly touching, especially at the end, when Morissette sang “Thank U”, the first single from ” Pill’s “. oft-overlooked follow-up album, “Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie,” as fan tweets saying what they were grateful for flashed across the back screen. There were a lot of cats but also a lot of cancer and COVID diagnoses, and by the time she got to ‘How about shamelessly screaming your eyes,’ it seemed like a good instruction, even though a cover-up. imminent fire left time only for a slight dip. Gratitude was not limited to India, providence and clarity, but the huge pipes, the warm nights and the joy of the survivors.