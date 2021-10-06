Life is Strange: True Colors – Interview with actor and developer Wavelengths

Life is Strange: True Colors just received a new DLC chapter and to find out more, we spoke to the writer of Wavelengths, as well as the voice of Steph Gingrich herself.

Those who have followed the Life is Strange series, especially the entries from developer Deck Nine Games, are probably familiar with Steph Gingrich. She was never the primary focus of the main titles, but she was a major supporting character in both Before the Storm and True Colors. True Colors’ Wavelengths DLC, released last week, was the first story that focused primarily on Steph, giving players a chance to experience his life. To better understand what Wavelengths means for the Life is Strange fan base, Shacknews spoke with Deck Nine lead narrative designer Mallory Littleton, as well as the voice of Steph Gingrich herself, Katy Benz.

“To be able to revive [Steph] again was just an honor and I’m grateful, ”Benz told Shacknews. “Just to see the reaction from the fans and know that they can see a familiar face and one that was a fan favorite from Before the Storm, I think that’s really special.”

We spoke with Benz about his time bringing Steph to life over the course of two games, as well as what Wavelengths means for Steph’s character. On top of that, we ask Littleton how Wavelengths acts as a cap to Steph’s character arc and what players can expect from the DLC episode based on the True Colors story.

Over the weekend we played with Wavelengths ourselves and posted our full impressions. It’s a chapter that we believe has done this unforgettable character justice and one that Life is Strange fans should experience on their own. The Life is Strange: True Colors Wavelengths DLC is out now on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, and will soon be available on Nintendo Switch. For more interviews like this, be sure to subscribe to Shacknews and GamerHubTV on Youtube.