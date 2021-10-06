Universal Studios Hollywood and Magic Mountain set to demand vaccination – Deadline

Starting tomorrow, anyone aged 12 and over participating in a large-scale outdoor event in Los Angeles County with 10,000 or more people – like the Lakers, Rams, and college football games – will need to show proof of full vaccination against Covid-19 or a negative test performed within 72 hours.

The mandate will apply to sporting events, concerts, and even theme parks such as Six Flags Magic Mountain and Universal Studios Hollywood if attendance exceeds 10,000. Large Theme Parks have recently been reclassified by California as Large outdoor event venues. All participants, regardless of their immunization status, must wear a face covering during events.

Since the mandate only applies when 10,000 or more people are present, the requirement should only be applied on certain days in theme parks when capacity exceeds this threshold.

Six Flags Magic Mountain officials said on Wednesday the requirement would be enforced “on certain designated days.” According to the park’s website, these designated days are currently Friday through Sunday in October, coinciding with the popular “Fright Fest” Halloween attraction.

Universal Studios Hollywood, which has a maximum capacity of over 10,000, is ready and will comply with the county’s order when that number is exceeded. The park hosts its popular Halloween Horror Nights from Thursday through Sunday until October 31.

Valid forms of proof of vaccination include a white vaccination card from CDC or WHO, a photo of the vaccination card, or a digital vaccination verification issued by the state or other health agency.

Six Flags announced a partnership with the Clear Health Pass app on Wednesday, which allows users to upload their immunization information and a photo, providing fast-track entry to the theme park.

“We are delighted to be working with Clear – a proven leader in contactless solutions – to provide a safe and efficient method of vaccine verification,” said Six Flags Magic Mountain President Don McCoy. “The safety and well-being of our guests and team members is always our top priority, and this partnership is a key part of this continued focus,” added McCoy.

County theme park operators, as well as an industry association, had expressed concerns over the requirement, opposing parks had limited staff to verify the required documentation – both a vaccine check / tests and photo ID – can lead to long queues for admission to parks. They also argued that customers who purchased tickets in advance before requirements were announced should be granted a grace period.

County public health director Barbara Ferrer said last week that small changes had been made to the regulations to make it easier to enforce the rules.

Specifically, the county will not require proof of a negative Covid test for customers aged 11 and under – an age group that is still not eligible for vaccinations. The county has also removed the requirement for customers aged 17 and under to provide photo ID along with their vaccination / test verification.

The county has also agreed to postpone the requirement for photo identification for people aged 18 and over until November 1.

The rules will be in effect during Saturday’s soccer game between USC and Utah at the Coliseum. USC athletic director Mike Bohn sent a note this week reminding fans of the requirement, noting that the definition of “fully vaccinated” means that a person must have received a final dose of the vaccine at least one minute ago. at least two weeks.

Sunday’s game between the Chargers and the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood will also be affected.

Proof of vaccination or a negative test is already required at large indoor events of 1,000 people or more in the county.

Also starting Thursday, all customers and employees in the interior parts of bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs and lounges in the county will be required to show proof of at least one dose of vaccine. All customers and employees will be required to have a second dose by November 6.

The ordinance recommends, but does not require, vaccine testing for employees and customers in interior parts of restaurants.

Los Angeles City Council today amended its own ordinance to require people to show proof of full Covid-19 vaccination before entering indoor entertainment venues, including movie theaters. This restriction is effective in early November, but will not impact Universal, Magic Mountain, The Forum or SoFi Stadium, as all of these sites are located outside of the city limits. However, it will apply at Staples Center and Coliseum.

The Hollywood Bowl has already implemented its own vaccine verification requirement.

City News Service contributed to this report.