MSNBC not rushing to replace Rachel Maddow, says president – The Hollywood Reporter





MSNBC executives aren’t sweating Rachel Maddow’s future on the cable news channel. Maddow signed a new long-term deal with NBCUniversal in August, which will see her develop other types of content and programming for MSNBC and other NBCU channels and platforms. Critically, it also means that at some point, perhaps over the next year or so, Maddow will be pulling back from his 9pm prime-time show in favor of a less intense TV program. Interviewed Wednesday at The Information’s WTF conference, MSNBC President Rashida Jones said that while “this is something we are working on, there is no immediate rush here.” “One of our goals, and more importantly her goal, is to figure out how to use the content that she and her team make and find a way to apply it to our entire portfolio,” Jones added. “How do we get known in more of these places? “ Still, Jones says she believes more ink will be spilled on the channel’s prime-time plans. “I expect speculation to continue, I expect rumors to continue. It comes with the territory,” she said, adding that “those who know don’t speak and those who speak they do not know “. Jones, who took over MSNBC in February, is trying to reposition the channel, building its linear daytime programming around hard news programming – Jones said they wanted to “clarify the types of programming that we propose and clarify this in a more open way. to the public ”- while adding more analysis and opinion programming as well as feature-length content in prime-time weekend viewing. She’s also responsible for figuring out what MSNBC looks like outside of the linear channel, starting with her Peacock streaming channel, The Choice. “It’s important to me that MSNBC as a brand is not just seen as a straight-line channel,” Jones says, adding that convincing young consumers to pay for the cable package is probably a “failed mission.” “The goal is to bring the same connection that our audience has with our brand, [and] take it to places where people have already started moving, ”Jones said of the streaming.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/msnbc-rachel-maddow-replacement-no-rush-1235026522/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos