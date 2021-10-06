Entertainment
Sean Rowe’s long-delayed latest album to be released on Friday
With deep vocals and deeper lyrics, singer / songwriter Sean Rowes’ latest album gets right to the point.
The Darkness Dressed in Colored Lights, due for release on Friday, is an introspective record that touches on rawness, as well as the freedom that comes with sorrow. Over the course of 11 songs, he travels through several landscapes and soundscapes, from delicate folk to rock.
Rowe, who lives in Round Lake, recorded it in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, even before the pandemic was on anyone’s mind, working with producer and longtime Capital Region collaborator Troy Pohl, as well as Grammy-winning engineer Brian Joseph, who worked with Bon Iver.
He has also worked with a host of other musicians, including drummer / percussionist Shane Leonard, bassist Jeremy Boetcher and pianist Ben Lester, among others. Beyond Pohl, Rowe did not know any of the musicians before recording with them; He had asked them for their work, especially on Anna Tavels’ album The Question.
It was truly a blind experience where you just hope everything goes well, Rowe said.
Judging by the finished album, it seems to have turned out that way.
From the opening track, Where Are We Now, a soft guitar accompanies the dismal lyrics:
love doesn’t feel so light
like he did the day before.
Next, To Make it Real opens with delicate strings and a song that is both upbeat and melancholy. Rowe sings:
All this sky
all this music
floating by
One day it will be
The last time
You won’t get it back
The album title is hidden in the bridge of this song:
All this darkness
dressed in colorful lights
Everything is false
But you are so beautiful tonight
As for the sound of the songs, Rowe channeled Radioheads In Rainbows.
What I think Thom Yorke is really famous for is capturing that vibe that draws you in and really transports you. So a song like To Make it Real, I wanted it to be like that. Although I care deeply about words and what is actually said with language, but for this kind of song, it’s really about transporting the listener with the vibe of it, Rowe said.
Later, the atmosphere resumes with dancing pieces like Squid Tattoo. Through a wacky electric guitar and saxophone, Rowe sings:
I woke up too late in this dive bar
I dipped the bad song in alcohol
Now i love you
But I can’t believe you’re from Ohio
During the recording and editing process, the song presented some challenges.
Some of them were logistics. But some of them were stylistic, like we were trying out stuff and on a personal level I thought it was too close to my influences, Rowe said. I didn’t know if it was going to pass there and we re-recorded part of it. Then it worked.
While there were a few other songs that turned out to be hard to come by, they were all part of the album, which is pretty rare for me; there’s always something left out, Rowe said.
The release of the albums has been delayed due to the pandemic, during which Rowe played weekly virtual shows to stay afloat.
It was just crazy. I was going through a personal breakup and also trying to figure out what I was going to do to generate income like everyone else on the planet, Rowe said.
I think the fans enjoyed something that came out of the performance, although it wasn’t quite ideal. It was something.
Most recently he has resumed performing live and he has a few tour dates on the schedule later this month and the next in Syracuse, Northampton, Massachusetts, Brooklyn and other cities.
The Darkness Dressed in Colored Lights releases Friday via Fluff & Gravy Records. For more information on the album and upcoming shows (virtual and in person), visit seanrowe.net.
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: Entertainment, Life and Arts
Sources
2/ https://dailygazette.com/2021/10/06/sean-rowes-latest-long-delayed-album-to-be-released-friday/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]