Entertainment
Everyone should have the chance to be considered the main character – The Daily Aztec
No matter how evolved the entertainment industry seems, it still lacks a crucial element for its viewers: representation.
I thought I was the only black woman who felt like there was a dearth of people who look like me in mainstream entertainment until TikTok user Kyla Diane posted a video which perfectly put my thought process into words.
For people like me who love fantasy, romantic comedies, and coming-of-age movies and shows, there comes a day when you realize that there are a limited number of movies that portray black individuals. like the main characters who are love interest, the hero or eccentric teenager entering adulthood.
All we have are films that focus on slavery, police brutality, and dark trauma.
While talking about these topics is important, I am not the first and certainly not the last black person to say this: our existence is much more than a trauma and we deserve to be accurately portrayed in entertainment.
Black TV shows such as Family Matters, Living Single, Moesha, Sister, Sister and more recently Insecure are great examples of TV shows describing the experience of black people without making our struggles the main plot. Movies like Love and Basketball, Drug, and Selah and the pikes effectively balancing black reality with black joy.
Former monk, author and lecturer Jay Shetty once said in a maintenanceYou cannot be what you cannot see. If I had never seen a monk, I would never have wanted to be a monk. If I never meet a billionaire, I wouldn’t want to be one.
This truth highlights one of the main reasons why representation in entertainment is so important. Non-people of color have the luxury of emulating and relating to a plethora of main characters in the movies, while people of color have to walk through the trenches to find a decent movie that portrays someone like them in a pure and precise day.
The absence of main characters who resemble me can cause a feeling of exclusion. When all you have to watch as a black kid growing up are movies where you are either the supporting character or the victim, it sends the message that these are the only roles you can take on.
It shouldn’t be that hard to find a TV show or movie with someone who looks like me or my two brothers as the main characters in 2021.
If you remember when the movies The princess and the Frog and Black Panther were released, you will remember the excitement of the black community because we ultimately got modern mainstream movies that were light-hearted and portrayed us as normal human beings.
That doesn’t mean I can’t enjoy my favorite coming-of-age movies or TV shows with white main characters, it means we need to give everyone a chance in the spotlight.
We would be lying to ourselves as a society if we thought that the eccentric, joyful, and light-hearted stories of black people and other people of color are not worth telling, because they most certainly are.
In the near future, I hope to see more main characters like me.
Aaliyah Alexander is studying journalism and international studies. Follow her on Twitter @aaliyahdanyell.
