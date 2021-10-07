Entertainment
Ransomware actor puts pressure on school district by emailing parents
Written by Benjamin Freed
The malicious actors behind a ransomware attack on a Texas school district attempted to get paid this week with what an analyst said appears to be an entirely new tactic: emailing parents of students with the threat that if school officials do not pay, their children ‘personal information may be published online.
“We read the news and watched the video in the news article… with a sense of frustration as to how your EDUCATION PROVIDER cares about your data and your personal life,” the report reads. E-mail. “We can understand that they are trying to cheat us, but they are doing the same with you. “
Allen ISD, which serves nearly 22,000 K-12 students about 30 miles north of Dallas, recognized on September 28 that he was the victim of a ransomware breach that earlier this month disrupted a handful of systems, including the GPS routing software that guides school buses and sparked an extortion attempt threatening the disclosure of personal information of staff and students on the open Internet.
School officials refused to pay the hackers’ demands and also told local media there is no evidence that his data was exfiltrated. But direct communication with district employees and parents of students is a frightening twist that may represent a new tactic in ransomware attacks against the education sector, said Doug Levin, national director of the K12 Security Information Exchange, a group that monitors cyber attacks on schools and issues policy recommendations.
“The idea of a threatening actor contacting parents is certainly a shift in tactics and an escalation in the way ransomware actors try to extort school districts in particular,” Levin told StateScoop. “It’s a new tactic, and I don’t think it’s something a school district has ever planned. They are put in a very difficult position trying to reassure community members that all data and information they have about students and families is safe. “
Ransomware criminals threatening to disclose the sensitive information of their victims are an almost constant attack feature, but these messages are typically received by the system administrators of a victim organization, and not by the customers in this case, the parents of school-aged children, Levin said.
“[Allen ISD is] really between a rock and a hard place, ”he said. “They don’t want to reward the criminal for this extorting behavior. At the same time, parents would likely encourage the district to do everything in its power to protect the children. “
The message, which was sent on Monday, also opens with a salute of “Hi,” an apparent acknowledgment by hackers that their targeted victims are in Texas.
“These threatening actors will follow media coverage of how the incident is portrayed,” Levin said. “If the threat actors don’t feel that the district is an entirely truthful and distorted situation, they are known to get worse. “
With the message to parents, however, Levin said this latest incident is in part a reminder of the wrongdoing by the Lord of Darkness hacking group, which has targeted organizations, including U.S. school districts, by personally threatening to disclose the personal information of employees, parents, and students. But these crimes were more aimed at wreaking havoc with law enforcement, while ransomware is motivated by financial reasons, Levin said.
But the message to Allen ISD’s parents is worrying, he added.
“It’s concerning and I can see how it might work,” Levin said. “The big arc of school cybersecurity is that we are seeing threat actors catching schools across a very large network, but it appears they are targeting schools,” research suggests. This indicates a certain sophistication in the search for leverage points. When you threaten the safety of their children, it will create waves. “
Sources
2/ https://statescoop.com/ransomware-allen-texas-school-district-email-parents/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]