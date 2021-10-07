Fisk Jubilee Singers Celebrates 150 Years of First Tour | Entertainment





Nashville, Tenn. (AP) The Fisk Jubilee Singers’ first tour was not an immediate success, but their persistence despite financial difficulties to find an audience took them across the world and kept their school afloat. Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee celebrated the singing group’s 150th anniversary on Wednesday and reflected on a legacy that was built with their performances as slave spirituals, who kept not only the university but also alive. a musical tradition. Poet, author and educator Nikki Giovanni, a former student of Fisk, spoke about this first tour during her keynote address on Jubilee Day, their annual event. We are here today to celebrate, says Giovanni. But when we look at how we carried these songs, and we carry these songs now, and we still lean on Eternal Arms. Opened as a liberal arts school for freed black slaves in 1866, Fisk University was in financial difficulty a few years later. Giovanni explained that one of the students, Ella Sheppard, who was born a slave, offered to help. She was a pianist. Nine students, some of these former slaves or descendants of slaves, went on tour on October 6, 1871, singing mostly European songs, like those of Gilbert and Sullivan, in front of a white audience, Giovanni said. They got few responses and barely made enough money for food, but still managed to donate money to the victims of the deadly Chicago fire in 1871. The turning point was when they did. started singing the songs that their ancestors brought with them to America: the spirituals. Everyone was shocked, Giovanni said. They had never heard of anything like it. The songs they performed, such as Steal Away, were a musical connection to their ancestors who were brought from African nations. We have been put on a block and we have been bought and we have been sold and we have been bought and we have been sold, said Giovanni. And the only language we still had was the music that had been transmitted from Jesus to Mary Magdalene. Soon rumor spread of their performances and they were invited to sing in the White House by President Ulysses S. Grant. Then they went on international tours, singing for Queen Victoria and others. Their work helped Fisk build Jubilee Hall, the oldest building on campus and one of the oldest university buildings permanently devoted to the education of black students. In addition to their anniversary, they won their first Grammy Award for Best Roots Gospel Album this year and launched a new donation. In line: http://fiskjubileesingers.org/ Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm the listing. Fault! There was an error processing your request.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lancasteronline.com/entertainment/national/fisk-jubilee-singers-celebrate-150-years-since-first-tour/article_449446ba-cad4-575f-a20e-9486b661910f.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos