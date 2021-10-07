Another Hollywood resident finds iguana in his toilet – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports





HOLLYWOOD, FL. (WSVN) – Another iguana invader is causing toilet problems in Hollywood. It seems to be a new reality for those who live here. Large lizards not only enter homes, but feel at home in the bathroom. They hiss, they are aggressive, and more and more, they end up in the toilet. South Florida iguanas have gone from invasive to downright intrusive. Trapper Harold Rondans’ phone rings without picking up. I get about 10 calls a day. The month has just started, and I’m already on my third or fourth, just iguanas in the toilet, he said. Two types of iguanas roam South Florida. The spiny-tailed iguana, which can be quite aggressive, and the common green iguana, which are actually quite friendly. Both, however, can end up in your toilet. The latter appeared at Courtney Ortizs’ house in Hollywood. She has lived in South Florida most of her life and it never happened. Never an iguana in the toilet, Ortiz said. In fact, it was his son who found it. He was home alone, had just come home from school, and he’s calling me screaming, Ortiz said. There is an iguana in our toilet! There is an iguana in my bathroom! You have to go home! We must get back as soon as possible! her son screamed on the phone. Iguanas enter through the toilet vent, which is on your roof. It’s iguana poo here. Look how close it is to a vent, Rondan said. And once inside, there is only one way out: your toilet. Now they have realized that they cannot get out. Only one option: follow it to the end and that’s what happens, Rondan said. An iguana in the toilet is enough for Ortiz, so she asked Rondan to cover his vents while he was on his roof. Fingers crossed, no more terrifying calls from my child, Ortiz said. If you find one here, don’t call mom. Call Rondan. Fortunately, no one was bitten, no one was injured. I’m glad she was able to contact me, and we were able to fix this and no one was hurt, Rondan said. Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Sign up for our newsletter for the latest news straight to your inbox

