Six Flags Magic Mountain will require proof of vaccination, but only on busy Fright Fest weekends – Daily News





Six Flags Magic Mountain will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test on busy weekends during the Halloween season, but not on slower weekdays, which is oddly related to the park’s status as a mega outdoor event. Magic Mountain will require proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test on certain dates from October 8 to 31, when the Valencia theme park hosts the popular Fright Fest events. SEE ALSO: Everything you need to know about Fright Fest 2021 at Six Flags Magic Mountain Amusement parks and other outdoor mega-events that draw more than 10,000 daily visitors must require proof of vaccination or a negative test starting Thursday, October 7 under revised Los Angeles County public health mandates . Visitors to Magic Mountain aged 12 and over will be required to show full proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours before visiting the park on the designated 12 days in October. Photo ID will also be required for all visitors 18 and over from November 1. Six Flags Park will require proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test result on 12 dates October 8-10, October 15-17, October 22-24, and October 29-31. Proof of vaccination or a negative test is not currently required on other dates in October or November or December. The 12 dates requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test result fall on busy Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays during Fright Fest in October. SEE ALSO: Theme parks are top US destination for unvaccinated travelers, survey finds Magic Mountain appears to be implementing the hybrid policy as the park hits the threshold of 10,000 county visitors to be considered a mega outdoor event, but only on busy weekends during the Halloween season. Magic Mountain attracted around 3.6 million visitors in 2019, according to Themed Entertainment Association / AECOM. Magic Mountain increased to 365 days all year round in 2018, which means the park attracts just under 10,000 visitors per day on average. COVID-19 vaccination and proof of testing will not be required for admission to the park Monday through Thursday in October. Magic Mountain plans to add a few more dates in November and December when proof of vaccination or a negative test is required. Be sure to check the parks website for updates. Magic Mountain will check for proof of vaccination or a negative test in designated entry lanes when visitors arrive at the park. Six Flags Park has partnered with the Clear mobile app which offers a free digital vaccine card feature. The amusement park will offer free on-site rapid COVID-19 testing for visitors who show up without proof of vaccination or negative testing. SEE ALSO: Nightmare scenario unfolds for Disneyland pass holders as reservations are taken All visitors, regardless of their immunization status, will be required to wear masks indoors and outdoors, except when eating or drinking. Magic Mountain stopped requiring advance reservations when most of the government-mandated COVID-19 health and safety restrictions were lifted on June 15.

