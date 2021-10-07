San Angelo Rail Museum’s spooky station gets help from Hollywood





SAN ANGELO For the first time in 100 years of history, the San Angelo Railway Museum station will turn into a haunted house for Halloween. To help them create the right atmosphere, they brought Hollywood to West Texas. Shelby Bond, a seasoned producer and director with 20 years of experience creating immersive, interactive and special effects events around the world, worked with museum volunteers this week on “Scare Station”. Bond, helped by Emmy-winning costume designer Felicia Rose, is in San Angelo to help create a haunted house experience that will combine sophisticated theatricality with the resort’s own heritage. Bond is the son of museum board member Linda Bond and said the history of the station and the people who have frequented the facility over the years lend themselves to a unique haunted house experience. Others read:Looking for a scary good time? Check out these haunted attractions in the San Angelo area “I have worked with a lot of lairs in the past,” said Linda Bond. “A lot of the hangouts take place in a loft or something, but here I can take the story not just of San Angelo, but of this particular building, and create an event that incorporates those aspects.” “Unlike a normal haunted house, we’re going to put 100 years of ghosts in this place. You’re going to follow the story of San Angelo… and it’s going to be terrifying,” she said. Linda Bond said the haunted house volunteers will stage a scenario where, as ghosts, they are doomed to roam the train station, never being able to get to their chosen destination. “We thought it would be fun to play on the fact that there’s a hundred years of history here,” Bond said. “So Scare Station is an exploration of that. In different rooms, you might see people from the 1920s during the oil boom, or you might see people from the very beginning of the San Angelo era.” “They’re ‘trapped’ here, waiting to catch the train somewhere, but they never get out of the station,” Bond said. “It’s just an exciting opportunity to learn more about the history.” Following:Fall 2021: Check Out These Festivals, Trunks Or Treats, Haunted Houses In The San Angelo Area Tickets are on sale now for the Haunted House, and Bond has encouraged interested parties to purchase tickets in advance. The Spooky Train Station Haunted House at the San Angelo Railway Museum runs October 14-31 and starts at 8 p.m. You can find more information and tickets on SanAngeloRailway.org/scarestation. Colin Murphey is a photojournalist covering everything going on in West Texas for the San Angelo Standard-Times.with a subscription to GoSanAngelo.com.

