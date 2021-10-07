Things to do this weekend in Springfield, IL: Fat Ass 5K returns

Whether you’re looking to listen to live music, downtown food and beer, soak up a bit of history, or catch a horse show, this weekend in the Springfield area offers a wide variety of activities.

Visit the renovated Old State Capitol

Thursday, the historyThe former state capitol reopens visitors, who will be able to tour the site that served as Illinois State House from 1840 to 1876. The building has been closed to the public since early March for repair and restoration.

The renovations included the installation of a new roof on the drum that supports the dome of the Old Capitol and the restoration of the drum columns and windows.

Work outside the sites is in progress. The project, managed by the Illinois Capital Development Council, is the first building upgrade since the 1960s.

The Old State Capitol is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with free tours scheduled from 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Fat Ass 5K returns

The Fat Ass 5K and Street Party for Charity returns to downtown Springfield this Friday and Saturday.

In its 14th year, the untimed race welcomes people of all athletic levels and includes stops for beer, corn dogs, donuts and ice cream along the way.

The day before Saturday’s 5K run, the two-day event benefiting more than 40 charities will have a craft beer and cigar festival in downtown Springfield.

The Friday night festivities will begin at 5 p.m. and will include live performances by three local groups. On the wall will take the stage at 5 p.m., with After sunset next at 7:15 p.m. and Shenanigans to complete the evening, occurring from 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Food trucks and a cash bar will also be downtown for the Friday night festival.

Saturday’s race starts at 10 a.m. and begins at the corner of Sixth and Adams. The street party will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include more food, beer and live music. Central Illinois GroupCaptain Geech and the Shrimp Shack Shooterswill perform from noon to 3 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to those who wear the best group and individual costumes.

Those planning to attend the street party on Saturday are asked to register at EventBrite.com/e/2021-fat-ass-5k-street-party-for-charity-registration-161706074221. Registration requires a donation of at least $ 1, with all profits going to charity.

Enjoy a horse show for young people at the fairgrounds

The Annual charity horse show for young peopleopens on Friday and continues all weekend at Illinois State Fair.

The high-level competition will feature riders 18 and under, national judges and over 125 sessions. The sessions are from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Peoria Riding Therapy in Central Illinois, which offers riding lessons for people with physical, emotional, mental and social challenges, is the beneficiary of this year’s event, which is free to attend.

Opening of the play “Arsenic and Old Lace”

Springfield Arsenic and Old Lace Theater Centers takes the stage this weekend at the Hoogland Center for the Arts.

The play tells the story of two elderly sisters who are famous in their Brooklyn neighborhood for their many acts of charity. However, their charity includes the poisoning of lonely old men who come to their homes in search of accommodation.

Tickets for the show, which mixes comedy and mayhem, cost $ 20 for adults and $ 18 for seniors and students. Sessions are at 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Find more information about the game and buy tickets at SpringfieldTheatreCentre.com/arsenic-and-old-lace/.

A concert of violin and piano with a little Halloween

The Flemish Academy of Performing Arts will host a concert in full Halloween costumes on Saturday.

Academy students will play violin and piano at Springfield First Church of the Nazarene from 4:30 pm A trunk or a treat will be held in the parking lot of the church after the concert.

Tickets are $ 10 and members of the public are also welcome to attend wearing their favorite Halloween costume.

