ASM Global Partners With Nashville Superspeedway To Host Concerts And Festivals At Motor Racing Venue | Business





LOS ANGELES – (BUSINESS WIRE) – October 6, 2021– ASM Global, the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences, and Nashville Superspeedway, Music City’s city for racing and live entertainment, have teamed up to bring world-class content to Middle Tennessee and the region. It will be the first motor racing venue in ASM’s vast global network. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005746/en/ (Photo: ASM Global / Nashville Superspeedway) ASM will use its vast experience in creating and delivering live sports and music experiences, including concerts, lifestyle festivals, and drive-through and walking exhibitions in the expansive highway complex. Nashville Superspeedway currently hosts events in NASCAR’s top three series: the NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. The non-exclusive agreement began on September 28, 2021. As the world’s leading provider of live event experiences, ASM Global is uniquely positioned to provide world-class entertainment opportunities for music and sports fans in Middle Tennessee and across the region, said Chuck Steedman, ASM Global’s executive vice president for strategy and development. We are extremely happy to work with Erik Moses and the Nashville Superspeedway team and to have the Superspeedway as our premier auto racing venue. The team is very active in the desire to bring a multitude of events to the Superspeedway. We’re excited to partner with a global industry leader like ASM Global to continue the work we started a year ago to reopen, revitalize and reposition the Nashville Superspeedway as a beloved race track on the NASCAR circuit and a premier venue in Middle Tennessee for a diverse assortment of live events, said Erik Moses, president, Nashville Superspeedway. The enthusiastic response to our first three-headed NASCAR racing weekend, including the inaugural Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series sold-out race on Father’s Day 2021, and the support we have seen for other events being held here last year have bolstered our confidence in our ability to organize, attract and host top quality sporting and entertainment events at the Nashville Superspeedway. We look forward to working with ASM Global to provide exciting entertainment for residents, visitors and guests of Middle Tennessee. About ASM Global Global ASM is the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences. It is the global leader in venue and event strategy and management, offering tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to achieve optimal results for site owners. The company’s elite network of venues spans five continents with a portfolio of over 300 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues. About Dover Motorsports Inc. Dover Motorsports Inc. (NYSE: DVD) is a promoter of NASCAR sanctioned powersports events whose subsidiaries own and operate the Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tennessee, and Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware. The company also hosts the Firefly Music Festival, produced by AEG Presents. For more information visit DoverMotorsports.com. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005746/en/ CONTACT: Jim Yeager breakwhitelight (for ASM Global) [email protected] Mobile: 818-264-6812 KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA TENNESSEE UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MUSIC MOTOR SPORTS EVENTS / CONCERTS ENTERTAINMENT SOURCE: ASM Global Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 06/10/2021 11:00 a.m. / DISC: 06/10/2021 11:02 a.m. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005746/en

