Almost all of us are curious about which IG posts our favorite celebrities are downloading, but only a few of us have seen the very first photo they’ve posted. So that’s what we have for you here, a list of top downloads from some of our Bollywood celebrities. Looked.

1. Kareena Kapoor obviously started her IG journey with nothing short of perfection.

2. One where Alia Bhatt gives us a major flashback to her SOTY days.

3. Katrina Kaif looks like herself, as always. I guess she knew how to rule Instagram from day one.

4. Giving us all the nail painting goals but also a very literal announcement of her entry into the Instagram world, Anushka Sharma always knows how to keep it simple and concise.

5. Hrithik Roshan being a Good Samaritan and looking like himself while doing it.

6. Swara Bhaskar’s collage is so relevant because I vividly remember doing one too many a few years ago!

7. Even Sonam Kapoor’s first pic is as glamorous as her red carpet looks.

8.Ayushmann Khurrana Be frank and post a wacky selfie during her IG debut, that’s it.

9. I guess this is nothing more than a photo of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s work.

9. Sara Ali Khan obviously knows that the best way to approach IG gaming is to smile for the camera.

10. Be her habit laid back even in her first post.

11. Guess this proves Radhika Apte’s thirst for adventure and exploration!

12. It just proves that Aditya Roy Kapur can’t look bad on camera. This is his first photo and he looks effortlessly!

13. Sanya Malhotra literally dances in the world of social networks.

14.Bhumi Pednekar’s selfie reminds me of those high exposure selfie days, and TBH it feels good to know that I wasn’t the only one doing that.

Have you seen these before?