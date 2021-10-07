Legendary actor Henry Winkler talks about life and plans, past, present and future

Never meeting your heroes is great advice. After all, it’s not unlikely that people you don’t know and trust will disappoint you.

But I have always had fantastic luck. I have met Danny Avidan, Brian Wecht, Arin Hanson and James Rolfe. But the hero I spent the most time with was beloved actor Henry Winkler.

If you look for it, you’ll never read or hear a negative word, and it makes sense. Not all celebrities would spend an hour talking to a random fangirl on Zoom for a college newspaper, but Winkler was kind enough to take the time.

My hands were vibrating. I kept staring at myself in the little box on my screen to make sure my hair was aligned. I critically analyzed every word that came out of my mouth. And yet it was, by far, the most comfortable interview I have ever done. Even my awkwardness couldn’t surpass Winkler’s calming demeanor.

About two minutes into the conversation, I met her dog, Maisie, who adorably interrupted us a few times. Winkler spoke to Maisie with the classic high-pitched voice, incomplete sentences, and just a little bit of nonsense people typically use with dogs. It quickly made me realize what was really going on: she’s just another person. A happy person, with some cute dogs, a comfortable room, and a laptop. At that point, I thought maybe we weren’t poles apart. I started to feel like I was talking to an old friend rather than the man whose old posters I collected.

After politely asking Maisie to give us some space, Winkler launched into a few questions for me.

So how is everything? What is happening? You are in good health ? Is your family healthy? said Winkler.

Never had I seen such genuine attention from someone who had never spoken to me.

He asked me what kind of interviews I usually conduct, so I told him that I often work with magicians. His eyes widened immediately.

I love magic, he says.

I made a movie called Click! with Adam Sandler, Wrinkler said. And it’s a very beautiful movie. And I had to learn the shift trick, and I always carry it in my wallet and will do that anytime for any kid I come in contact with.

I couldn’t help but blurt out the question, do I count as a child ?! Fortunately I counted and had a quarter ready. Reading about the tour is probably not as interesting as watching it. But he bit a piece of the quarter and spat it out on the quarter, giving it back its original roundness. His sleight of hand is incredible.

I did it. We shared the magic, Wrinkler said. Which could be the most significant thing that can happen to me.

We continued to talk more about his career. I told him I had the Penn & Teller, Threes Company, and Happy Days collections, the third, of course, directly related to him. I mentioned one of my favorite Happy Days items: a toy bass guitar that came out the year the show premiered. The photo on the toy shows Richie, Potsie and Fonzie. As the product is so vintage, Fonzie wears a blue-green windbreaker rather than his iconic brown leather jacket.

They didn’t want to let me wear leather; they thought I would be associated with the crime, Winkler said. The 70s had to be so cute.

He mentioned a few Happy Days items that he still had a bouncing ball, a jump rope, a playset from the Fonzies garage, and he said he would speak with someone soon to see if he could organize a auction for his souvenirs. I jokingly asked her to take her to Jersey, so let’s keep our fingers crossed. (He’s a fan of the state, especially because of Wegmans.)

We started talking about photography because we are both passionate about art. Winkler showed me some pictures from his fly fishing book Ive Never Met an Idiot on the River, his only non-children’s book, which features many photographs he took on his fishing adventures. . Even if you are not a reader, I recommend the book strictly for the stunning images.

One of Winkler’s latest projects, Monsters at Work, premiered on Disney + the day before our interview. He asked me what I thought of the series since he had not seen any edited episode; most of it was created during the COVID-19 pandemic, so he was reading and recording lines for his character, Fritz, in isolation.

However, he felt comfortable once he started improvising some of Fritz’s lines as little songs.

It made me feel so participating, not just recording the vocals, Wrinkler said. So, essentially, he was able to put a little bit of himself into Fritz, which makes the character even more charismatic and lovable.

I told Henry he was, essentially, a staple in my house. My family love it and will watch whatever happens. When I told my grandparents this, they recommended the recent reality show, Better Late Than Never. It starred William Shatner, Terry Bradshaw, George Foreman, Jeff Dye and, of course, Winkler, following their adventures in many foreign countries.

After I told him how hilarious they were all together, he said, you know what was amazing, and I’m not kidding, it was a job. I got paid to travel with these guys and see the world like that.

I failed to tell him that I was sobbing uncontrollably looking at his emotional experience in Germany, but he told me he cried when he encountered an elephant, named Natalie, in Thailand.

I felt this incredible empathy or emotion come out of this elephant, and I just started to cry, Wrinkler said. I cried just looking at him, because I could tell what he was feeling by the expression on his face. Also, Winkler befriends an elephant? It’s not much cuter than that.

After about 26 minutes of talking like old buddies, he asked me if I had written questions for him. It suddenly struck me that it was still an interview.

At one point, I actually surprised him by telling him that my dad and I had just watched The Only Way Out, a 1990s TV movie starring him and another of my favorite actor and very close friend of Winkler’s, the late John Ritter. He looked absolutely shocked at the mention of this. He asked me if he was still holding on (which he undoubtedly did). This led us to talk about the talent of Ritters. I told Winkler how much I loved Ritter in the 1990 TV movie It, and for the first time in our conversation, I found out that we didn’t agree on something: he doesn’t like not horror movies. He told me he saw Jaws when he first got out, and he literally jumped out of his seat and into the row in front of him, almost into someone’s lap.

As much as I enjoyed every moment we spent talking, I was particularly touched by all of the advice Winkler gave me. He told me his advice to all students, kindergarten through middle school: Know what you want, and it can be yours.

As we hung up, Winkler gave me virtual hugs and gave me a kiss. It was strange and beautiful to look into Fonzie’s eyes, knowing he was talking to me. But Fonzie wasn’t talking to me; Winkler was, and it was much more meaningful.

