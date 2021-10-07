Palm Beach Flagler Museum announces events for 2021-22 season

The 2021-22 season of the Henry Morrison Flagler Museums begins in November with new events designed to reach a wider audience and the return of longtime favorite, A Gilded Age-style Tea Service, in December.

The launch of the museum’s new Together, at the Table series is a farm-to-table collaboration with Loxahatchee Groves-based Swank Farm, a 20-acre hydroponic and sustainable farm that grows over 350 varieties of produce and flowers. .

The harvest-themed five-course dinner will feature fresh, local ingredients that showcase South Florida’s diverse cultural heritage and the best of Florida agriculture. Swank Farm is entering its 21st growing season and 12th year with farm-to-table dinners on their property.

Chef Pushkar Marathe, owner of Stage Kitchen in Palm Beach Gardens, is the chef for the event which is scheduled for November 18 at 6 p.m. outside at Coconut Grove Museums. The cost is $ 190 per person or $ 350 per couple. One must reserve.

Whitehall, the estate of Flaglers in Palm Beach, was completed in 1902. Today it is a National Historic Landmark and is open to the public.

The Together at the Table series was inspired by the homecoming of Whitehall’s original dining suite. In November 2019, the exotic satin wood furniture that adorned Whitehall when Henry and Mary Lily Kenan Flagler lived in the estate returned after an absence of nearly 100 years.

Following:Taste the Golden Age with a picnic among palm trees at the Flagler Museum

More life in Palm Beach:From Bradley Park to Four Arts, stroll through Palm Beach’s parks and public gardens

The One Whitehall Way Museum purchased the furniture in 2018 and a year-long restoration followed.

Lauren Perry, director of public affairs for the museum, said: “Together, at the table” was born from the concept of bringing people together. This is something that was missing during COVID, and we so hope to see it return. Who doesn’t like food?

We hope the series broadens our reach to new audiences who may not have attended a program here in the past. The series aims to bring together people from all walks of life and all walks of life to discuss and appreciate the culinary traditions and diverse cultures that make up our region and our heritage. That was the purpose of the Whitehall Dining Room, Perry said.

Most people might not relate Flagler to farming because he bought property so his railroad could be extended to South Florida. But he also needed to be able to feed his employees and hotel guests, and gave relief to Florida farmers whose crops had been ruined in the frosts of 1895-96.

Flaglers building hotels at points along the railroad tracks and their development of the agricultural industry through the Model Land Co. established tourism and agriculture as Florida’s primary industries.

The museum’s first event of the season takes place at 2 p.m. November 11 The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier: A Century of Honor, 1921-2021, with the presentation of Philip Bigler. Bigler, an author and historian whose 10th book bears the same title as the lecture, is a former historian of Arlington National Cemetery.

Reservations are required for the conference and other events. 13, or go towww.flaglermuseum.us.

The Caf des Beaux-Arts signature Gilded Age-style tea set begins December 7 and ends April 15. The tea was not offered last year due to COVID-19. It is offered from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday to Friday. One must reserve.

The tea offers a fixed-price menu of savory tea sandwiches, scones, and sweets, as well as organic Palm Beach Blend tea and museum pink lemonade. Each table is set for service with Museums Whitehall Collection porcelain.

A more relaxed walk-in dining option, the Caf des Beaux-Arts picnic is also available from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Take-out food and drinks are available for purchase, and you can dine outside in the Cocoanut Grove.

The museum’s Christmas tree lighting and festivities will run from noon to 5 p.m. on December 5. The 16-foot tree will be lit up at 1 p.m., instead of later in the program like in previous years, and all the festivities will follow. The event is free with admission to the museum.

Holiday night tours will be offered from December 18 to 22.

Another new collaboration is with the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami. A series of six concerts will take place every Tuesday from February 1 to March 8. Students and teachers will perform. For the first time, the musical series will include both chamber and jazz performances and will be held at two locations on the museum grounds.

A Valentine’s Day tea service will be served in the Flagler Kenan Lodge at noon and 2 p.m. on February 13.

Planned spring events include a cocktail party on March 3 in honor of the Young Professionals of the Whitehall Society, an Easter egg hunt on April 16, bluegrass in the lodge on April 23, and a tea service for the Feast of the mothers on May 8.

Founders Day will be celebrated on June 5 and the museum will be open to the public free of charge for the day.

Additional programs, including collaborations with other nonprofits and community organizations, will be announced in the coming months.

The local cultural arts sector as a whole is refocusing to ensure that programming fully represents the region, said Perry. The Flagler Museum wholeheartedly supports this movement, and we are excited to work and collaborate with other local charities, arts and culture organizations to make everyone feel welcome at the museum.

Due to the uncertainty of the ongoing pandemic, all programming is subject to change or cancellation. Visitors should check out the museums website for the most up-to-date information and to review public safety protocols.