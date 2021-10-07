‘The United States of Al’ final season shaped by the rise of the TalibanExBulletin

The sitcom The United States of Al returns for its second season on Thursday. The show follows an Afghan performer and his Marine Corp buddy, and is heavily influenced by the recent rise of the Taliban.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan was as frightening as an earthquake. It sent shockwaves from Kabul to Hollywood, where the CBS sitcom, “Al’s United States” was filming its second season. This season, which begins tomorrow, will be very different from what was originally planned, thanks to an unusual writers’ room that includes a former Afghan performer and a veteran of the US military. NPR’s Renee Mountain has the story.

RENEE MOUNTAIN, BYLINE: OK, for those who haven’t seen it, the show follows an Afghan performer called Al – short for Awalmir – and his Marine Corps pal Riley. After bonding in the fight, Riley helped Al migrate to America, where they are reunited as a strange couple who sleep in Riley’s father’s garage – also at home, his sister Lizzie.

(EXCERPT FROM THE TV SHOW, “UNITED STATES OF AL”)

ELIZABETH ALDERFER: (Like Lizzie) So, Al, other than your family, have you left anyone special, a girlfriend maybe?

ADHIR KALYAN: (Like Al) No, I’m afraid not. And I could never tell anyone where I lived because the Taliban were chasing me.

ALDERFER: (as Lizzie) Yeah, it’s hard dating someone.

(TO LAUGH)

MOUNTAIN: Elizabeth Alderfer as Lizzie. Al is played by Adhir Kalyan and Riley by Parker Young. As this clip suggests, joking about wartime relationships is tricky business. With this in mind, the creators of “United States of Al” have assembled a team with close ties to Afghanistan. This included veterans and several writers of Afghan origin. The only writer born and raised there is Habib Zahori. Yet even after spending most of his life in war, he can still be quite funny.

HABIB ZAHORI: Well you know I’m one of the funny people in Afghanistan. There are so many of us. There is a very, very strong joke culture. And despite all the hardships that we have gone through and that we are still going through, we have preserved this culture.

MOUNTAIN: Zahori himself is a former New York Times, New Yorker and briefly NPR performer. It is he who is called upon to guarantee authenticity, from the vocabulary to the decor, especially when it comes to scenes taking place in Kabul, like this flashback of Al’s farewell dinner with his sister Hassina. and their distraught cousin Zubair.

(EXCERPT FROM THE TV SHOW, “UNITED STATES OF AL”)

WALI HABIB: (like Zubair) When you meet Beyonce, tell her that there is a handsome man in Afghanistan who is ready to marry her.

KALYAN: (Like Al) Zubair, that’ll be the first thing I tell him.

SITARA ATTAIE: (Like Hassina) You will be truly missed.

KALYAN: (Like Al) I’ll find a way to take you to America.

ATTAIE: (Like Hassina) You know my place is here. What if all smart women left Afghanistan? It would just be a bunch of Zubairs.

(TO LAUGH)

MOUNTAIN: Zubair, by the way, is played by Wali Habib, Hassina by Sitara Attaie. It’s the kind of humor one can easily encounter in Afghanistan. Even the Taliban are the butt of jokes. Well, that’s until last August. Reza Aslan, a well-known Islamic scholar, is the executive producer of the show.

REZA ASLAN: We as producers realized very quickly that not only did we have to write a new premiere episode to address the fall of Afghanistan, but that the story of that episode was actually playing out among us.

CHASE MILLSAP: We were literally, you know, dealing with real world issues the same day we tried to write them on the page. But then there was the deeper part.

MOUNTAIN: Writer Chase Millsap is a combat veteran serving in both the Marines and Army Special Forces. The deeper part was that the Afghans on the show had relatives in Kabul. Habib Zahori had sisters, cousins, a brother and a brother-in-law who all worked for the United States and the now deposed government, backed by the West, all suddenly in danger. And that’s where Chase Millsap, with his ties to the US military at Kabul airport, came in.

MILLSAP: Quite simply, I knew people who were at the gates and, you know, who wanted to help.

MOUNTAIN: Years earlier, Millsap had tried to help the translator who saved his life but failed to get him to America. When Afghanistan fell to the Taliban, he had another mission: to try to get Zahori’s family out of Kabul.

MILLSAP: Habib, me, and others went by quickly, you know, Kabul time. So we was up in the middle of the night, and, you know, it went on for days. Habib and I were glued to our phones the entire time, constantly talking. And so there was a lot of, you know, go, go, go, go, go; we’re approaching the door, you know, trying to coordinate, you know, a phone party across the world.

MOUNTAIN: This is how Habib Zahori was able to follow his family trying to enter the airport.

ZAHORI: As they walked through this crowd, they received tear gas. They were whipped. They were hungry. And of course there will be a flurry of fire. This whole week has been one of the worst weeks of my life. And I’m someone who grew up during the war, the Taliban.

MOUNTAIN: Much of that real-life experience ended up in the season premiere, which also involved sleepless nights and dramatic phone calls.

(EXCERPT FROM THE TV SHOW, “UNITED STATES OF AL”)

KALYAN: (Like Al) Hassina, salam. How is Kabul? What are people saying?

ATTAIE: (Like Hassina) We’re fine. We are just scared.

KALYAN: (Like Al) Don’t worry. Riley and I will find you a flight early.

ATTAIE: (Like Hassina) In other cities, the Taliban are going door to door looking for people who work with foreigners. I work with the USA

KALYAN: (Like Al) Hassina, listen to me. Nothing is going to happen to you.

(CHIME, VIBRATING PHONE SOUNDBITE)

PARKER YOUNG: (Like Riley) I have Todd (ph).

KALYAN: (Like Al) Wait a minute, Hassina.

YOUNG: (like Riley) What’s the matter?

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As Todd) They’re deploying Marines to Kabul.

YOUNG: (Like Riley) Why? What is the mission?

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (Like Todd) Heard evac, but I don’t know.

ATTAIE: (like Hassina) Did he say they were sending the Marines?

KALYAN: (Like Al) Yeah.

ATTAIE: (like Hassina) To evacuate us?

KALYAN: (Like Al) They aren’t coming for you.

MOUNTAIN: Back in the Writers’ Room, Chase Millsap says there was a lot of action, but not all the time.

MILLSAP: And then there were downtimes where we had, you know, a minute to breathe, you know, tell jokes. In fact, we made a lot of jokes about Zubair, who is the cousin character of the show. You know, there’s – you know, what would Zubair do? – was always a running joke.

MOUNTAIN: In a way, the two writers had become their own characters, with the former Afghan translator desperate to get his family out of Kabul and the former Marine doing everything possible to make it happen. The result is a very different first episode from the one initially shot. On the one hand, the trail of laughter has disappeared.

ZAHORI: It was – yeah, it was a deliberate decision. At our big writers’ meeting, we decided that if we were to write an episode about the tragedy of the fall of Kabul, we were going to write it as a drama – no jokes.

MOUNTAIN: For executive producer Reza Aslan, season two comes at a pivotal time.

ASLAN: This show is about to air at a time when thousands of Afghan refugees are on their way to the United States, so many of those viewers will have neighbors, members of their community who are Afghans. who have just arrived. United States. And if we can use their experience of getting to know Al as a way to get them to think about these very real refugees, to sympathize with them, that’s why we’re doing this.

MOUNTAIN: And as the “United States of Al” moves forward, it will become a comedy again. But Al’s sister will not be seen in Kabul. She is now a refugee, just like the real family of Habib Zahori, now dispersed in several countries.

Renée Montagne, NPR News, Los Angeles.

(MUSIC EXTRACT)

