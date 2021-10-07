James Bond saved the world, but can he save UK cinemas?





LONDON By the time the 25th James Bond film No Time to Die premiered to an audience of stars, royals and key workers here last week, it seemed to have it all. weight of the British film industry on its shoulders. The industry has endured 18 months of intermittent shutdowns while desperately trying to avoid running out of money as Hollywood studios delay potential blockbusters due to coronavirus restrictions overseas and send films to platforms from streaming, sometimes completely bypassing a theatrical release. Expectations and hopes for No Time to Die were therefore high: Daniel Craigs, two previous Bond films, Skyfall and Specter, are the second and third highest grossing films at the UK box office, and the franchise is a beloved one. so sometimes deplored unavoidable in British cultural life.

Well, see Bond as a watershed moment for the industry, said Tim Richards, founder and CEO of Vue, Britain’s third-largest movie theater chain.

But with the pressure from streaming services and the financial toll of the pandemic still in play, it remains to be seen in which direction this watershed moment will take the UK film industry in the longer term. After a three-time delayed release, No Time to Die managed to bring people back to theaters. During the opening weekend from Thursday to Sunday he did 26 million, or $ 35 million, at the box office, not only breaking pandemic records, but also surpassing the opening weekends of the previous two Bond films. That places it among the top five film opening weekends in Britain, according to data from the British Film Institute. Theaters across the country presented this 163-minute, $ 250 million film. Some big chain London theaters scheduled dozens of screenings a day, and others put on live music to entertain viewers while they waited. There were opening nights, which encouraged viewers to dress in black ties for cocktails and canapes for $ 50, or $ 68, a person.

Jack Piggott, 31, was among the first to watch the film during the 12:07 am screening at the Curzon in Mayfair, part of a small chain of theaters, which first held midnight premieres. Not only is Bond a major moment in British cinema, but it’s also Craig’s last outing as a spy and you might as well go all out, he said on Thursday while waiting for the film to begin. Despite the late hour, Bond’s allure drew passersby like Canset Klasmeyer, who made the impromptu decision to see the film after having booked tickets for Monday. It’s a big event, she said. Even as ticket sales increase, the challenges are many and Richards doesn’t expect Vue to return to its 2019 level until the end of 2023.

Across the industry, UK theaters will need to find ways to recover from the financial blow of the past 18 months, which has seen them take on heavy debt or demand money from shareholders. It remains unclear to what extent the pandemic could permanently change consumer behaviors, as people reconsider the types of leisure experiences they wish to have outside of their homes. Most importantly, the influence of streaming has fundamentally changed the industry as studios make big budget movies available sooner through on-demand services. For years, theaters have enjoyed a screening exclusivity period that lasted about three months. That has been halved by recent negotiations as streaming services explode.

In the two years leading up to the pandemic, UK cinemas were enjoying their best years since the early 1970s, thanks to a big budget movie stream, as well as major investments in reclining seats and high-end audio systems. technology. Arrested in their tracks by the blockades, the companies tried to stem the cash outflows by putting staff members on leave and deferring the payment of rents. At the end of August 2020, during a British confinement interval, Christopher Nolans Tenet was released in theaters. It was only a fleeting moment of hope. Soon after, as restrictions tightened, S&P Global lowered Vue and Cineworld credit ratings, the UK’s largest cinema chain that also owns Regal Cinemas in the US and gave them a negative outlook. And the pandemic has continued. It has been a painful time for everyone, including independent cinemas like Peckhamplex, a South East London institution that sells tickets for just 5. He has used up almost all the government support offered, including time off, dismissals. tax and a subsidy for independent cinemas. , according to John Reiss, the president of Peckhamplex. But to stay afloat, the cinema also spent money that had been carefully set aside for over a decade on major renovations, and it could take another year for the cinema to return to pre-pandemic sales, he said. said Reiss.

Bond gave the industry a significant boost in one weekend, he eclipsed total box office revenue for the highest-grossing film of the pandemic, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway but No Time to Die is still just a movie. Credit ratings and outlook for the theater industry are highly unlikely to change due to the great success of any particular film release, said Abigail Klimovich, credit analyst at S&P Global. There is still an uncertain path to recovering movie theater revenues, she said. Among the hurdles is the virus itself, which is especially troubling as the days get colder and it becomes more difficult to stay physically distant. Britain has a high vaccination rate, but the number of daily cases averages over 30,000. At the same time, many households are expected to face a squeeze in their incomes due to high energy prices, rising inflation and cuts in benefits and other income supports. For Philip Knatchbull, CEO of Curzon, the change in the industry couldn’t come soon enough. There is an existential threat to cinema in general as we know it, he said. On the one hand, independent cinema has long been excluded from many large theaters that needed to make room for long, big-budget movie releases, Knatchbull said. Curzon has a different model, where 14 plush movie theaters are just one of three strands of the business. It is also a film distributor, which publishes a catalog of mainly independent and foreign language films, including Bong Joon Hos Parasite, in Great Britain. And over the past decade, it’s embraced streaming with its own on-demand service. Soon, Knatchbull hopes to offer films on the Curzon on-demand service from other distributors like Sony, Paramount and Universal.

Amid all of this upheaval, Richards Views seems relatively relaxed. The old period of exclusivity was prehistoric, he said, adding that he hopes the new 45-day release window will encourage streaming services to release more of their films in theaters. I know it’s a cliché, but I believe we’re about to enter a second golden age of cinema, he said. Several factors come together here: Audiences are back, there is a promising list of new and delayed films that will be released over the next year and whose exclusive release window, while shorter, is working, Richards said. Knatchbull, speaking of Curzons’ more disruptive position in the industry, also seems optimistic. During the pandemic, all of the changes I expected to happen over maybe over a five-year period just accelerated, he said. Now, he said, there is a lot of experimentation, a lot of suffering, a lot of anger, a lot of opportunity from different parts of the film industry.

