Watch popular Twitch streamers take on the Metroid Dread Bounty Hunter challenge – Nintendo





Watch Popular Twitch Streamers Take On The Metroid Dread Bounty Hunter Challenge Watch out, bounty hunters! At October 7 (one day before Terror Metroid game launches), a federation of streamers will participate in the Metroid Dread Bounty Hunter Challenge live on Tic! You won’t want to miss this exciting event featuring some of your favorite streamers previewing the game. (And don’t worry: spoilers will be kept to a minimum.) How it works Each streamer will have 90 minutes to play the game from the start. The more they advance, the better their number of stars. Here are the in-game notes: Defeat the first EMMI

Defeat the second EMMI

Defeat Corpius

Reach the EMMI zone in the Cataris zone

Reach the Dairon region Who will prove himself as the ultimate warrior of the galaxy? See you on October 7 to find out! Your intrepid explorers Nick Eh 30

https://www.twitch.tv/nickeh30 Start time: 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time Nick Eh 30 is a Canadian Twitch streamer, YouTuber and member of the Luminosity Gaming team who has amassed over 5 million YouTube subscribers and 2 million Twitch subscribers for his entertaining and family-friendly content produced daily. Elspeth https://www.twitch.tv/elspeth Start time: 11:00 a.m. Elspeth is a variety broadcaster and voice actor on Twitch. She is a huge fan of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario 3D World, and generally anything that has Toad in it. In her spare time, she enjoys gardening, writing music and taking her Nintendo Switch console everywhere! Hello MeganLee

https://www.twitch.tv/hellomeganlee Start time: 12:00 p.m. PT Megan Lee is a Korean-American actress and singer-songwriter based in Los Angeles. She is best known for her lead role as Sun-Hi in the hit Nickelodeon TV series. Make it appear. She is also known for her singing skills on her YouTube channel reaching 48MM + views, including a cover with Jason Mraz playing Lucky. Megan recorded and released her first K-pop single 8 Dayz, reaching the Top 40 on the national K-pop charts. Megan appeared on the Emmy Award-winning vocal competition show The voice Season 14 on Team Alicia. JohnEAwesome

https://www.twitch.tv/johneawesome Start time: 1:00 p.m. PT JohnEAwesome strives to beat games as efficiently as possible and likes to complete games 100% when possible. He is a huge RPG fan and his favorite Nintendo character is Mario. Trisha Herberger

https://www.twitch.tv/trishahershberger Start time: 2:00 p.m. Trisha Hershberger is a television host and content creator specializing in technology, games and entertainment. She has been featured on channels like Disney XD, MTV, IGN, Nerdist, Geek & Sundry, Smosh, etc. She won two Streamy Awards as a full-time member and producer with Sourcefed and SourcefedNerd, and now owns and operates her own production company, creating content for TwitchGaming, Amazon and Kingston Technology as well as her own Facebook, YouTube and Twitch. . Jovenshire

https://www.twitch.tv/thejovenshire Start time: 3:00 p.m. PT Streamy winner and founding member of Smosh Games, best known to fans as The Jovenshire, appeared on TBS King of nerds and Disney XD Player guide for just about everything. After garnering tens of millions of views for Smosh Games, Jovenshire has since created Stuff from legends, a live action series for Wizards of the Coast where Dungeons & Dragons gameplay comes to life with puppets; and currently presents and directs content such as FailBreakers for the audience of over 15 million FailArmy. AyChristene

https://www.twitch.tv/aychristenegames Start time: 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time AyChristene is a strain streamer with an upbeat and bubbly personality. She plays a wide range of games which include story-driven graphical adventures, online multiplayer social deduction games, first person shooters, horror, action RPGs, and more. She collaborates with other creators on a regular basis, as she is very keen on normalizing black gamers in the tech and gaming space. She works very hard to maintain a positive community that focuses on connection, relaxation, and fun. runJDrun

https://www.twitch.tv/runjdrun Start time: 5:30 p.m. Pacific Time JD Witherspoon is a gamer / actor / host / voice actor / and comedian! He has a huge passion for video games, especially Nintendo games like Metroid, Mario Party, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. It downloads and streams regularly under the username runJDrun. He’s known for his hilarious playing moments, reactions, and competitive skills, even though he doesn’t win all the time. Jerard Khalil

https://www.twitch.tv/thecompletionist Start time: 8:00 p.m. PT Jirard Khalil aka The Completionist has over a decade of experience in the entertainment gaming space, finishing a game every week for the past 10 years and helping to shape and define what in-game content looks like. on the platform. Along with its titular Completionist format, where it completes a game 100%, Jirard also does listicle content in games, runs a Lets Play channel called Super Beard Bros, and is 1/4 of the horror games channel. comic Scary Game Squad. He also joined the cast as the primary host of the G4 Network Reboot. About Metroid Dread Metroid Dread, the next adventure starring intergalactic bounty hunter Samus Aran, launches for the Nintendo Switch console on October 8. To purchase the game, go to https://metroid.nintendo.com/buy/

