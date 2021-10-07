Hollywood stylist Maeve Reilly launches collaboration with Nasty Gal – The Hollywood Reporter





If you purchase an independently rated product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Maeve Reilly transformed the wardrobes of Hailey Bieber, Megan Fox, TikTok sisters Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Ciara and even Disney’s charming Niumo dolls – and now anyone can wear the Hollywood stylist’s signature aesthetic. inspired by the 90s with its new fall capsule collection for Nasty Gal. Los Angeles-based Reilly has designed an affordable range ($ 26 to $ 374) of wardrobe staples, faux leather items and bespoke oversized pieces to achieve her trademark combination of structured minimalism and of casual streetwear. This translates into ribbed tops in cropped styles (think running tank tops and long-sleeved silhouettes), wide satin pants that pair with tailored corset tops, perfectly baggy jackets and blazers, and leggings. chic hoodies and sweatpants. Vegan leather looks include croc embossed headbands and high waisted skirts, puff sleeve mini dresses, spaghetti strap midi dresses, and slit hem pants. There are also effortless Y2K-infused essentials such as oversized plaid flannel shirts, stand-neck bodysuits in recycled ribbing, long-sleeved dresses, and double-breasted jeans. The capsule is complemented by down jackets, motorcycle jackets, stylish coats and a studded leather midi shirt jacket to enhance casual outfits, in the style of Bieber’s streetwear-luxe style. The collection is available in sizes 0 to 26, and colors range from neutral shades like black, white, sand and gray to vibrant colors like Kelly Green and Azure Blue. This is Reilly’s second fashion launch; she launched a line of unisex loungewear, The local love club, in April. Courtesy of Nasty Gal Reilly styled and directed the campaign for the Los Angeles-based brand, which celebrated the collaboration Tuesday night at the iconic Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood. Star-studded guests included fine jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, designer Tanaya Henry, pattern dating app founder Lisa Donovan, acclaimed stylist Glen Coco Oropeza and many social media stars including sisters Sofia and Victoria Villarroel. , among others. Nasty Gal was founded in 2006 by Girlboss Media founder and author Sophia Amoruso (who is no longer involved with the company). The label is now owned by UK-based Boohoo, the parent company of fast fashion brand PrettyLittleThing, Dorothy Perkins, Karen Millen and Burton, among others. Coming soon, shop a selection of pieces from Reilly’s Nasty Gal collection and discover the full range at nastygal.com. Nasty Gal x Maeve Reilly Racer Ribbed Cropped Tank Racer Cropped Tank Top (reg. $ 24)

$ 12

Buy now Nasty Gal x Maeve Reilly Plus Size Satin Strappy Mini Dress Nasty Gal x Maeve Reilly Plus Size Strappy Mini Dress (reg. $ 60)

$ 30

Buy now Nasty Gal x Maeve Reilly Oversized Pocket Square Single Breasted Suit Blazer Nasty Gal x Maeve Reilly Oversized Suit Blazer (reg. $ 89)

$ 45

Buy now Nasty Gal x Maeve Reilly Pleated Front Wide Leg Suit Pants Nasty Gal x Maeve Reilly Wide Leg Suit Pants (reg. $ 59)

$ 30

Buy now Nasty Gal x Maeve Reilly Twist Strappy Front Satin Top Courtesy of Nasty Gal Nasty Gal x Maeve Reilly Twist Satin Strappy Top (reg. $ 30)

$ 15

Buy now Nasty Gal x Maeve Reilly Croco Embossed Faux Leather Midi Skirt Nasty Gal x Maeve Reilly Embossed Croc Midi Skirt (reg. $ 60)

$ 30

Buy now Nasty Gal x Maeve Reilly Recycled Ribbed Racerback Bodysuit Nasty Gal x Maeve Reilly Recycled Racerback Bodysuit (reg. $ 30)

$ 15

Buy now Nasty Gal x Maeve Reilly Mono Check Plaid Flannel Shack Oversized Nasty Gal x Maeve Reilly Oversized Plaid Flannel Jacket (reg. $ 89)

$ 44.50

Buy now Nasty Gal x Maeve Reilly Faux Leather Corset Waist T-Shirt Mini Dress Nasty Gal x Maeve Reilly Faux Leather Mini Dress (reg. $ 79)

40 $

Buy now Nasty Gal x Maeve Reilly Long Sleeve Open Back Bodycon Midi Dress Nasty Gal x Maeve Reilly Open Back Midi Dress (reg. $ 60)

$ 30

Buy now Nasty Gal x Maeve Reilly studded mid-length leather shirt jacket Nasty Gal x Maeve Reilly Mid Leather Shirt Jacket (reg. $ 369)

$ 185

Buy now

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/shop/celebrity-stylist-maeve-reilly-nasty-gal-collection-1235026726/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos