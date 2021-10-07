Georgia TV and film production could be affected as union draws closer to potential strike

A film and television production union is one more step towards a potential strike.

An overwhelming majority of the 60,000 members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Employees (IATSE) voted to give the union president the power to call a strike.

The IATSE has been negotiating contracts with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers for months.

“It’s about respecting your people and if you don’t the people will stand up and demand it and that’s exactly where we are now,” said Kazz Walding, district electrician and communications director. 7 of the IATSE.

She said the long, demanding working hours caused her to miss her life outside of work.

“These are the people you spend such limited time with, your parents, with your children. You spend your time working because it’s definitely a passion, but you take time away from the people you love so much,” he said. she declared. noted.

His feelings were echoed by Chris Giles, a production sound mixer.

“Our day goes on around 12, 14, 16 hours. I have legitimately been involved in projects. My longest clock is around 10 pm,” Giles said.

Members called for things like lunch breaks, a living wage, enough time between shifts to get a full night’s sleep and spend time with family.

They also demanded better pay for the streaming service job.

“It’s not a seizure of money. It is literally a seizure of quality of life,” Giles said.

He also reminds everyone that this is a problem that affects members of our communities.

“It’s a quality of life issue that we struggle with for our community. It’s not just a few… we’re only out there in Hollywood or someplace far away. They are literally your neighbors. “said Giles.

A strike could be detrimental to the film industry in Georgia. In 2021 alone, a record–breaking $ 4 billion was spent directly on productions.

Dr. Kate Fortmueller of the University of Georgia has researched work in the media industry.

“Since the 1960s the focus has really been on residual and digital media, but before the 1960s unions were really concerned about working conditions,” said Dr Fortmueller. “This does not mean that these working conditions have deteriorated. People have worked under these conditions and have reached a breaking point.

Dr Fortmueller said there are parallels between this potential strike and the Writer’s Guild strike in 2007.

However, those who might strike this time around include all of the makeup artists, writer’s assistants, those who work in sound and lighting, and others who work behind the scenes.

She adds that a big unknown is how those of us at home might be affected.

“[During the Writer’s Guild strike] I couldn’t watch some of my shows but it mattered more in 2007, 2008 because I didn’t watch everything on Netflix. I didn’t have that much TV sitting there in storage. So I think the question is what that will look like from the audience’s point of view. How are we going to live it? Will it be the same feeling of closure or not, “she said.

Monday’s vote does not mean the union will immediately go on strike. However, the union president can now initiate one at any time.

