Entertainment
Georgia TV and film production could be affected as union draws closer to potential strike
ATLANTA – A film and television production union is one more step towards a potential strike.
An overwhelming majority of the 60,000 members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Employees (IATSE) voted to give the union president the power to call a strike.
The IATSE has been negotiating contracts with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers for months.
“It’s about respecting your people and if you don’t the people will stand up and demand it and that’s exactly where we are now,” said Kazz Walding, district electrician and communications director. 7 of the IATSE.
IATSE MEMBERS IN TELEVISION AND FILM PRODUCTION VOTE IN FAVOR OF THE FIRST NATIONAL INDUSTRY STRIKE
She said the long, demanding working hours caused her to miss her life outside of work.
“These are the people you spend such limited time with, your parents, with your children. You spend your time working because it’s definitely a passion, but you take time away from the people you love so much,” he said. she declared. noted.
His feelings were echoed by Chris Giles, a production sound mixer.
“Our day goes on around 12, 14, 16 hours. I have legitimately been involved in projects. My longest clock is around 10 pm,” Giles said.
Members called for things like lunch breaks, a living wage, enough time between shifts to get a full night’s sleep and spend time with family.
GEORGIA FILM TEAMS WILL VOTE ON A POSSIBLE STRIKE OVER WORKING CONDITIONS
They also demanded better pay for the streaming service job.
“It’s not a seizure of money. It is literally a seizure of quality of life,” Giles said.
He also reminds everyone that this is a problem that affects members of our communities.
“It’s a quality of life issue that we struggle with for our community. It’s not just a few… we’re only out there in Hollywood or someplace far away. They are literally your neighbors. “said Giles.
A strike could be detrimental to the film industry in Georgia. In 2021 alone, a record–breaking $ 4 billion was spent directly on productions.
Dr. Kate Fortmueller of the University of Georgia has researched work in the media industry.
“Since the 1960s the focus has really been on residual and digital media, but before the 1960s unions were really concerned about working conditions,” said Dr Fortmueller. “This does not mean that these working conditions have deteriorated. People have worked under these conditions and have reached a breaking point.
A STRIKE WILL HAVE AN IMPACT ON THE FILM INDUSTRY IN GEORGIA
Dr Fortmueller said there are parallels between this potential strike and the Writer’s Guild strike in 2007.
However, those who might strike this time around include all of the makeup artists, writer’s assistants, those who work in sound and lighting, and others who work behind the scenes.
She adds that a big unknown is how those of us at home might be affected.
“[During the Writer’s Guild strike] I couldn’t watch some of my shows but it mattered more in 2007, 2008 because I didn’t watch everything on Netflix. I didn’t have that much TV sitting there in storage. So I think the question is what that will look like from the audience’s point of view. How are we going to live it? Will it be the same feeling of closure or not, “she said.
Monday’s vote does not mean the union will immediately go on strike. However, the union president can now initiate one at any time.
WATCH: LIVE COVERAGE OF FOX 5 NEWS
_____
GET FOX 5 NEWS EMAIL ALERTS
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS
Sources
2/ https://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/georgias-tv-and-film-production-could-be-impacted-as-union-heads-closer-to-potential-strike
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]