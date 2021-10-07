Barry Diller’s IAC acquires Meredith Corp., publisher of People magazine – The Hollywood Reporter





Meredith Corp., publisher of brands like People magazine, Weekly entertainment and In the style, has sold to Dotdash, a digital publishing subsidiary of Barry Diller’s IAC, in a deal valued at $ 2.7 billion, the companies said on Wednesday. The deal is expected to close on December 1 with the new combined company called Dotdash Meredith and headed by Dotdash CEO Neil Vogel. “We admire consumer confidence in Meredith’s more than 40 brands when it comes to making critical life decisions, and we believe that true and reliable content created by talented writers, editors and photographers , backed by real brands, has a very bright future across all platforms, “Joey Levin, CEO of IAC, said in a statement. Levin added, “Combined with Dotdash’s ability to provide readers with fresh and unbiased content on any topic, together we can deliver a uniquely engaged audience to advertisers and partners – not based on private information or about personal history, but about the relevance of the content they’re consuming and a deep understanding of their needs. No one will do it better than Dotdash Meredith. The sale comes four years after Meredith Corp. bought Time Inc. for $ 2.8 billion with backing from Charles and David Koch. Since then, Meredith has divested a number of major Time Inc. assets, including Time magazine, Fortune and Sports illustrated. In May, the company also sold its local TV channels to Gray Television for $ 2.4 billion. IAC, meanwhile, acquired Dotdash – formerly known as About.com – and its 2012 portfolio of 14 brands of The New York Times Company for $ 300 million in cash. Acquisition of Meredith will strengthen IAC’s portfolio following the separation of the company from Match Group – the parent company of dating apps like Tinder and Hinge – and the spin-off of Vimeo, the video company which now operates as a separate business listed on the stock exchange. Meredith titles will join those of Dotdash Very well, Investopedia, Spruce, Eat serious and Byrdie, among others, which reach about 100 million users per month, according to the company. Cowen analyst John Blackledge wrote in a research note after early reports of a possible deal that “Meredith’s properties would complement Dotdash’s existing online publishing business, which has generated $ 263.7 million. dollars in revenue and $ 86.0 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for the 12 months ending with the second quarter of 2021, indicating that Meredith’s activity would add substantial scale to the publication presence in IAC line. The decision to buy a magazine publisher may seem surprising for a company run by Diller, who in 2013 described his decision to buy News week as a “fault. “It is also only this year that Meredith’s digital advertising exceeded its printing revenues for the first time in the company’s history. It remains to be seen whether this revenue shift will hold up, but the merged company is expected to keep its focused digital efforts. “The opportunities are endless,” said Vogel, the CEO of Dotdash who will lead the combined company. “Meredith can step into her digital future and together we can define our next chapter as Dotdash Meredith.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/business-news/barry-diller-iac-meredith-1235019821/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos