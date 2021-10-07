Entertainment
Haunts sure to be barn-burners Entertainment
Things that dwell in the shadows will terrorize the unwary as AMS Haunted Attractions presents two events this Halloween season The Phobia Hotel at 3661 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway and The Barn at Maple Lane Maze, 1126 Maple Lane, Greenback.
Last year, it was AMS (Haunted House) first lair, co-owner Austin Green said. We got it at the East Lamar Alexander Parkway location. The crowd was great, much better than expected given we had restrictions due to the pandemic. Feedback from participants was very positive.
People who enjoyed the hangout last year can double the thrills and chills this year. We have the challenge of hosting two lairs over the weekends, Green said.
Each lair will have a unique theme with different actors. The Phobia Hotel consists of narrow, enclosed spaces and has several jump alarms. said Vert. The unpredictability of the outdoors and open spaces are (the key elements) for The Barn. The barn itself is very threatening, it rests right in the middle of nowhere.
Last year, entry to the first AMS lair was free. This year, AMS is loading both. Due to the cost of electricity and other expenses, we had to start billing this year, Green said. Tickets are not expensive. We wanted to make sure the price was low in order to make it easier for members to discover lairs without spending a small fortune.
Another big change concerns small children and toddlers. For safety reasons, any child who cannot walk without assistance will not be allowed through the lair; this includes infants who need to be transported or placed in a stroller. People with very young children can separate and take turns watching the child. Adults who need to do so will not lose their place in the queue.
The Phobie Hotel
The story of The Phobia Hotel involves a madman, who calls himself Dr Phobia, who is obsessed with studying phobias using living subjects. He opened the hotel as a cover to lure victims into rooms designed to instill fear.
Phobia is a really cool and fun experience, said actor Caleb Sexton. There is a specific phobia in each room. Most of these are common phobias such as fear of the dark, tight spaces, fire, snakes and spiders.
Those who fear clowns can expect to see Bronco The Clown, played by Caden Busser, the makeup and costume supervisor. We try to terrify people by tapping into their phobias, while making sure they are entertained.
The Phobia Hotel will be open from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in October. Admission is $ 10.
Barn
The journey to The Barn begins with a hay walk that leads to an old path. From there, the guests must traverse the eerie countryside until they reach a barn that appears to be abandoned. The barn seems quiet at first, then literally all hell breaks loose. The survivors return to Maple Lane Maze via the Hay Driveway.
We’re excited to have our second hangout at Maple Lane, said Green. The Corn Maze has been popular for years and The Barn adds even more scares to the overall experience.
Visitors pay $ 20 to endure the terror of The Barn. There is a separate fee for the hangout, and we’ve done our best to make sure guests get what they pay for. Also, the hayride is a nice touch and is not something you would typically find in a lair.
La Grange will be open from 7:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in October. The venue will also be open on Halloween night.
For more information, visit the website facebook.com/amshaunts or Facebook at AMS Haunted Attractions – AMC Entertainment LLC.
