Cincinnati pumpkin patches and fall farming festivals to check out





Fall is in full swing, and what better way to celebrate than to take the family to one of our local family farms for a pumpkin and corn picking? Something fun happens every weekend and many farms are also open during the week for fall flowers, freshly picked produce and homemade treats. Here’s a list to whet your appetite! Bethel: U-Pick Pumpkins,Simmons Farm, 3020 Schaller Road. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Characteristics: Pumpkin picking, corn maze, hay and trebuchet walks. Jams, jellies and honey from the farm’s apiary available for purchase. Until October 31.

Pumpkin picking, corn maze, hay and trebuchet walks. Jams, jellies and honey from the farm’s apiary available for purchase. Until October 31. Admission: To free.

To free. Information: 513-734-3117; facebook.com/simmonsfarms. Brookville: Fall Moms & Crafts,Wendel Farms, 8134 N. State Line Road. Hours: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Characteristics: Farm open for fall moms and decoration sales. The corn maze, pumpkin patch and children’s farm have been abandoned. Until October 31.

Farm open for fall moms and decoration sales. The corn maze, pumpkin patch and children’s farm have been abandoned. Until October 31. Information: 812-775-9051;wendelfarms.com. Burlington: Fall Festival, Kinman Farms, 4175 Burlington Pike. Hours: 10 am-10pm Friday-Saturday, 11 am-7pm Sunday.

10 am-10pm Friday-Saturday, 11 am-7pm Sunday. Characteristics: Hayride, Great Pumpkin Express rides, 5 acre corn maze, carnival tent, live bands, pony rides, laser tag and more. Open weekdays for product purchases. Until October 31.

Hayride, Great Pumpkin Express rides, 5 acre corn maze, carnival tent, live bands, pony rides, laser tag and more. Open weekdays for product purchases. Until October 31. Admission: $ 11, free for children under 2 years old.

$ 11, free for children under 2 years old. Information: 859-689-2682; kinmanfarm.com. Dry Ridge: pumpkin and fall festival,Country Pumpkins, 1835 Sherman MountZion Road. Hours: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Characteristics: Pickup Pumpkin Field, Hayrides, Chunky Pumpkin Launcher, Turbo Slide, Barrel Train Ride, Corn Boxes, Animals, Kid’s Corn Maze, Sand Tunnel Playground and more. Walks only on weekends. Until October 31.

Pickup Pumpkin Field, Hayrides, Chunky Pumpkin Launcher, Turbo Slide, Barrel Train Ride, Corn Boxes, Animals, Kid’s Corn Maze, Sand Tunnel Playground and more. Walks only on weekends. Until October 31. Admission: $ 15 to $ 25.

$ 15 to $ 25. Information: 859-905-9656;payspumpkinsky.com. Hamilton: fall weekends with the family,Browns Family Farm Market, 11620 Hamilton Cleves Road. Hours: 9 am-7pm every day.

9 am-7pm every day. Characteristics: Walks 11 am-6pm Saturday-Sunday, weather permitting. Pumpkin patch, hay walks, corn maze, straw maze, farm animals, picnic area and play areas. Until October 30.

Walks 11 am-6pm Saturday-Sunday, weather permitting. Pumpkin patch, hay walks, corn maze, straw maze, farm animals, picnic area and play areas. Until October 30. Admission: To free.

To free. Information: 513-738-0404; facebook.com/brownsfarmmarket. Harrison: Pumpkin Festival, Weber Farmer’s Market, 6007 Kilby Road. Hours: 9 am-6pm Saturday October 16 and 9 am-5pm Sunday October 17.

9 am-6pm Saturday October 16 and 9 am-5pm Sunday October 17. Characteristics: Pumpkins, arts and crafts exhibitors, live music, live demonstrations, children’s activities, Sonder Brewing with the net proceeds to benefit Susan G Komen For the Cure and the American Cancer Society, vendors of food and more. On-site parking with shuttles leading to the main entrance.

Pumpkins, arts and crafts exhibitors, live music, live demonstrations, children’s activities, Sonder Brewing with the net proceeds to benefit Susan G Komen For the Cure and the American Cancer Society, vendors of food and more. On-site parking with shuttles leading to the main entrance. Admission: $ 6, free for children under 12.

$ 6, free for children under 12. Information: webersfarmmarket.com. Hebron: U-Pick Pumpkins,McGlasson Farms, 5832 River Road (Route 8). Hours: 9 am-5pm weekends, 9 am-6pm weekdays.

9 am-5pm weekends, 9 am-6pm weekdays. Characteristics: Pick your own pumpkins. Until October 31.

Pick your own pumpkins. Until October 31. Information: 859-689-5229;mcglassonfarms.com. Lawrenceburg: barn market,Greystone Farm, 15412 Wilson Creek Road. Hours: 10 am-6pm every day.

10 am-6pm every day. Characteristics: Farm stand inside the barn with pumpkins, seasonal produce, eggs, honey and more. All the meats are raised on the farm, without antibiotics and hormones. Until October 31.

Farm stand inside the barn with pumpkins, seasonal produce, eggs, honey and more. All the meats are raised on the farm, without antibiotics and hormones. Until October 31. Information: 812-926-2132;greystonefamilyfarm.com. Lebanon: apples, pumpkins and more,Hidden Valley Orchards, 5474 N. Ohio 48. Hours: 12 pm-9pm Thursday-Friday, 10 am-9pm Saturday, 10 am-6pm. Sunday.

12 pm-9pm Thursday-Friday, 10 am-9pm Saturday, 10 am-6pm. Sunday. Characteristics: U-picking apples. Festival weekends feature fall foods, family entertainment, and shows. October 8: Pumpkin Palooza Week; October 14: Jack-O-Lantern Jamboree; October 23-24: Autumn family celebration. Until October 31.

U-picking apples. Festival weekends feature fall foods, family entertainment, and shows. October 8: Pumpkin Palooza Week; October 14: Jack-O-Lantern Jamboree; October 23-24: Autumn family celebration. Until October 31. Information: 513-932-1869;cachévalleyorchards.com. Lebanon: pumpkins, corn maze and hay walks,Irons Fruit Farm, 1640 Stubbs Mill Road. Hours: 9 am-6pm Saturday, 10 am-6pm Sunday.

9 am-6pm Saturday, 10 am-6pm Sunday. Characteristics: FC Cincinnati themed corn maze, pumpkin patch, hay rides and more. In October, the hay walks to the pumpkin patch run from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. Until October 31st.

FC Cincinnati themed corn maze, pumpkin patch, hay rides and more. In October, the hay walks to the pumpkin patch run from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. Until October 31st. Information: 513-932-2853; fersfruitfarm.com. Liberty Township: fall fun,Niederman Family Farm, 5110 Lesourdsville West Chester Road. Hours: 10 am-8.45pm Tuesday to Sunday.

10 am-8.45pm Tuesday to Sunday. Characteristics: 4 acre corn maze, hay walks, climbing canvas and more. Until October 31.

4 acre corn maze, hay walks, climbing canvas and more. Until October 31. Admission: $ 13. Buy your tickets online only, no appointment.

$ 13. Buy your tickets online only, no appointment. Information: 513-779-3228;niedermanfamilyfarm.com. Loveland: Fall on the farm,Blooms and Berries Farm Market, 9669 S. Ohio 48. Hours: 9 am-7pm every day.

9 am-7pm every day. Characteristics: Pumpkin fields, hay walks, pumpkin bounce mat, 5 acre corn maze, farm animals, playground and more. Tickets must be purchased in advance online. Until October 31.

Pumpkin fields, hay walks, pumpkin bounce mat, 5 acre corn maze, farm animals, playground and more. Tickets must be purchased in advance online. Until October 31. Admission: $ 14.95 from Saturday to Sunday, $ 10.95 from Monday to Friday.

$ 14.95 from Saturday to Sunday, $ 10.95 from Monday to Friday. Information: 513-697-9173;bloomsandberries.com. Melbourne: Autumn Festival,Neltners Farm, 6922 Four Mile Road. Hours: 10 am-6pm weekends, 9 am-6pm weekdays.

10 am-6pm weekends, 9 am-6pm weekdays. Characteristics: Picking pumpkin patch, corn maze, petting zoo, pony rides, live music and more. Until October 31.

Picking pumpkin patch, corn maze, petting zoo, pony rides, live music and more. Until October 31. Admission: $ 5 weekends from 3 years old, free on weekdays (some activities are not available on weekdays).

$ 5 weekends from 3 years old, free on weekdays (some activities are not available on weekdays). Information: 859-496-7535;neltnersfarm.com. Middletown: choose your own pumpkin, Ferme Garver, 6716, chemin Hamilton Liban. Hours: 10 am-6pm Monday to Saturday, 10 am-5pm Sunday.

10 am-6pm Monday to Saturday, 10 am-5pm Sunday. Characteristics: Pick your own pumpkins. Until October 31.

Pick your own pumpkins. Until October 31. Information: 513-539-6366.garverfarmmarket.com. Middletown: Fall at the farm, Jackson Family Farm, 6780 W. Alexandria Road. Hours: 11 am-6pm Saturday, 12 pm-5pm Sunday.

11 am-6pm Saturday, 12 pm-5pm Sunday. Characteristics: Pumpkin patch, corn maze, pedal tractors, pumpkin cannon, petting zoo, giant pumpkin jump mats and more. Until October 24.

Pumpkin patch, corn maze, pedal tractors, pumpkin cannon, petting zoo, giant pumpkin jump mats and more. Until October 24. Admission: $ 10.

$ 10. Information: facebook.com/jacksonfamilyfarmmadison. Midland: U-Pick Apples,A&M Farm Orchard, 22141 Ohio251. Hours: 9 am-5pm Monday to Saturday, 1 pm-5pm Sunday.

9 am-5pm Monday to Saturday, 1 pm-5pm Sunday. Characteristics: U-picking apples, pumpkins, squash, jams, jellies, apple butter, cider and more. Cash and check only. Until October 31.

U-picking apples, pumpkins, squash, jams, jellies, apple butter, cider and more. Cash and check only. Until October 31. Information: 513-875-2500;facebook.com/am-farm-orchard. Milford: Fall Festival,Shaw Farms, 1737 Ohio 131. Hours: 9 am-6pm Monday to Saturday, 9 am-5pm Sunday.

9 am-6pm Monday to Saturday, 9 am-5pm Sunday. Characteristics: Tractor or horseback hay rides (weather permitting), 15 acre corn maze, interactive play area, farm animals and special weekend activities. Fresh farm produce. Free entry. Operates until October 31. Activities $ 3 to $ 7 per person.

Tractor or horseback hay rides (weather permitting), 15 acre corn maze, interactive play area, farm animals and special weekend activities. Fresh farm produce. Free entry. Operates until October 31. Activities $ 3 to $ 7 per person. Information: 513-575-2022; shawfarmmarket.com. Newtown: autumn pleasures on the farm,Burger Farm & Garden Center, 7849 Main Street Hours: 10 am-6pm Saturday-Sunday.

10 am-6pm Saturday-Sunday. Characteristics: Weekend admission includes hay walk to pumpkin patch, puppet shows, giant straw castle, challenge course, vine climb, mini ziplines, backyard games , live entertainment and more. Until October 31.

Weekend admission includes hay walk to pumpkin patch, puppet shows, giant straw castle, challenge course, vine climb, mini ziplines, backyard games , live entertainment and more. Until October 31. Admission: $ 12, $ 8 from 65 years old.

$ 12, $ 8 from 65 years old. Information: 513-561-8634;burgerfarms.com. Ross: Pumpkin Patch,Burwinkel Farms, 4359 Hamilton Cleves Road. Hours: 9 am-7pm every day. Until October 31.

9 am-7pm every day. Until October 31. Characteristics: Over 20 varieties of locally grown apples. Pumpkins, fall decorations, apple cider and more. Corn maze, skid maze, Halloween scavenger hunt, straw tunnel through the tunnel, corn pool, weekend hay rides and more.

Over 20 varieties of locally grown apples. Pumpkins, fall decorations, apple cider and more. Corn maze, skid maze, Halloween scavenger hunt, straw tunnel through the tunnel, corn pool, weekend hay rides and more. Admission: $ 5 to $ 8.

$ 5 to $ 8. Information: 513-738-1145;burwinkelfarms.com. Springboro: Pumpkin Patch,Pumpkin Patch Kleathers, 90 W. Central Ave. Hours: 10 am-7pm every day.

10 am-7pm every day. Characteristics: Harvest of hand-planted pumpkins since 1976. Pumpkins, squash, apple cider and more. Until October 31.

Harvest of hand-planted pumpkins since 1976. Pumpkins, squash, apple cider and more. Until October 31. Information: kleathers.com. Trenton: Farmer’s Market, Schaefer Farmer’s Market, 5024 Jacksonburg Road. Hours: 10 am-7pm Monday to Saturday, 11 am-4pm Sunday.

10 am-7pm Monday to Saturday, 11 am-4pm Sunday. Characteristics: 15 acre organic pumpkin patch and farmer’s market with jams, jellies, honey, eggs and more. Mums, squash, corn stalks, cabbage and kale in bloom and Indian corn. Until October 31.

15 acre organic pumpkin patch and farmer’s market with jams, jellies, honey, eggs and more. Mums, squash, corn stalks, cabbage and kale in bloom and Indian corn. Until October 31. Information: 513-726-5307;schaefersfarmmarket.com. Walton: Sugar Ridge Family Farm, 12273 green route. Hours: 10 am-6pm Saturday-Sunday.

10 am-6pm Saturday-Sunday. Characteristics: Wagon ride to pick a small pumpkin, mini-farm, treasure hunt, playground, children’s tent with games, wagon ride. Bouncy houses, corn cannon, barrel train and more. Food and drinks, including beer and wine, for purchase. Until October 31.

Wagon ride to pick a small pumpkin, mini-farm, treasure hunt, playground, children’s tent with games, wagon ride. Bouncy houses, corn cannon, barrel train and more. Food and drinks, including beer and wine, for purchase. Until October 31. Admission: $ 8, free for children 2 and under.

$ 8, free for children 2 and under. Information: 859-743-8974; sugarridgeramilyfarm.com. Waynesville: Waynesville Fall Fest,7392 E. Ohio 73. Hours: 11 am-7pm Saturday, 12 pm-6pm Sunday.

11 am-7pm Saturday, 12 pm-6pm Sunday. Characteristics: Landing expeditions, mini golf, water wars, play sets, walking trails, ghost village, 5 acre maze, games and more. Special Events: October 16: Richard Lynch Band; October 24: Dan Looper and Mountain Sound; October 30: Halloween party. Until October 31.

Landing expeditions, mini golf, water wars, play sets, walking trails, ghost village, 5 acre maze, games and more. Special Events: October 16: Richard Lynch Band; October 24: Dan Looper and Mountain Sound; October 30: Halloween party. Until October 31. Admission: $ 10, $ 8 for children under 10, free for children under 2.

$ 10, $ 8 for children under 10, free for children under 2. Information: waynesvillefallfest.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cincinnati.com/story/entertainment/2021/10/06/fall-pumpkin-patches-and-farm-festivals-to-check-out-in-cincinnati-area/6008043001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos