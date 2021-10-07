Back to the farm – Pomeroy Daily Sentinel





RIO GRANDE, Ohio – The Bob Evans Farm Festival returns this Friday and continues through Sunday at the Bob Evans Farm in Rio Grande, Ohio – it will include family entertainment, food, craft vendors, rides, even recordings of nationally renowned artist Exile, and more. Like many festivals and events, it was canceled last year on the occasion of what would have been the 50th anniversary. “The Bob Evans Farm Festival has been part of our history for 51 years,” said Amanda Crouse, Executive Director of the Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Each year we see how much guests, locally and in the surrounding community, love the Farm Festival event, so we are more than thrilled that the festival is returning to celebrate its 50th anniversary. The festival attracts around 20,000 visitors, which has a huge impact on our local economy. With the cancellation of last year’s event, we are happy to welcome our guests back to Gallipolis and County Gallia. According to a recent press release from the organizers, “This signature event takes place at the brand’s birthplace, where the original Bob Evans restaurant still stands today, paying homage to its history and roots in the farming community. . This year’s 50th anniversary celebration on the farm will include live musical performances, free on-site camping and several other activities that will allow guests to experience America’s Farm Fresh in a unique way. “Like so many families, we look forward to once again hosting our favorite event which is deeply rooted in tradition,” said Bob Holtcamp, President and Marketing Director of Bob Evans Restaurants. “We are also delighted to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Bringing families together has always been at the heart of what we do and our Farm Festival helps us do it outside of our restaurants and in the very community where our brand was born. The Bob Evans Farm is located on State Route 588, just off US Route 35. Festival hours are 9 am to 5 pm Friday and Sunday and 9 am to 6:30 pm Saturday. . Tickets can be purchased at the front door and cost $ 5 for adults and free for children five and under. On Friday October 8, all school and charter buses will have free entry. The festival program appears below: Friday October 8 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. R&H Farms Barnyard Animals (Barnyard) and Stihl Pro Chainsaw Carving (carving area); 9:30 am sheep shearing (farmyard) and horseshoe (farmyard); 10 a.m. Ready Go dog show (tunnel area); 10:30 a.m., Reno family horseshoe thrower (horseshoe pits) and moving tap dance (O’Neil stage); 11:00 am Children’s pedal tractor (field competition area) and Great Lakes woodworking exhibit (woodworking exhibition area); 11:30 a.m. The Putnam Family (amphitheater scene); 12:30 p.m. Taps in Motion (O’Neil Stage), Reno Family Horseshoe pitching (Horseshoe Pits), Ready Go Dog Show (tunnel area), Sheep Shearing (Barnyard), Horseshoeing (Barnyard); 1:00 p.m. Great Lakes Wood Fair (wood fair zone); 1:30 p.m. The Ollman brothers (amphitheater stage), various competitions (field competition area); 2:30 p.m. Taps in Motion (O’Neil Stage), Reno Family Horseshoe Pitching (Horseshoe Pits); 3:00 p.m. Great Lakes Timber Show (Timber Show Area), Ready Go Dog Show (Tunnel Area); 3:30 p.m. Bill Gorby & The Musical Mercenaries (Amphitheater Stage); 4 p.m. Shearing sheep (farmyard), horseshoe (farmyard); 4:30 p.m. Taps in Motion (O’Neil Stage). Saturday October 9 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. R&H Farms Barnyard Animals (Barnyard) and Stihl Pro Chainsaw Carving (carving area); 9:30 am sheep shearing (farmyard) and horseshoe (farmyard); 10 a.m. Ready Go dog show (tunnel area); 10:30 a.m., Reno family horseshoe thrower (horseshoe pits) and moving tap dance (O’Neil stage); 11:00 am Children’s pedal tractor (field competition area) and Great Lakes woodworking exhibit (woodworking exhibition area); Lilly Pearl’s Noon Tractor Square Dance (horse area); 12:30 p.m. Taps in Motion (O’Neil Stage), Reno Family Horseshoe pitching (Horseshoe Pits), Ready Go Dog Show (tunnel area), Sheep Shearing (Barnyard), Horseshoeing (Barnyard), Vegan McGraw (Amphitheater Stage); 1:00 p.m. Great Lakes Wood Fair (wood fair zone); 1:30 p.m. Various competitions (field competition area); 2:30 p.m. Taps in Motion (O’Neil Stage), Reno Family Horseshoe Pitching (Horseshoe Pits), Tractor Square Dance by Lily Pearl (Horse Arena), The Eldorado Band (Amphitheater Stage); 3:00 p.m. Great Lakes Timber Show (Timber Show Area), Ready Go Dog Show (Tunnel Area); 4 p.m. Sheep shearing (farmyard), horseshoe (farmyard); 4:30 p.m. Taps in Motion (O’Neil Stage), Reno Family Horseshoe Pitching (Horseshoe Pits), Exile (Amphitheater Stage); 5 p.m. Great Lakes Wood Show (wood display area), Tractor Square Dance by Lily Pearl (equestrian arena); 5:30 p.m. Ready Go Dog Show (tunnel area); 8:30 p.m. Rockets Over Rio (fireworks in the village of Rio Grande). Sunday October 10 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. R&H Farms Barnyard Animals (Barnyard) and Stihl Pro Chainsaw Carving (carving area); 9:30 am sheep shearing (farmyard) and horseshoe (farmyard); 10 a.m. Ready Go dog show (tunnel area); Kyle and Brittany Schaeffer, Music Ministry & Worship, Service by Bob Powell (O’Neil Stage); 10:30 a.m., Reno family horseshoe thrower (horseshoe pits) and moving tap dance (O’Neil stage); 11:00 am Children’s pedal tractor (field competition area) and Great Lakes woodworking exhibit (woodworking exhibition area); 11:30 a.m. Taps in Motion (O’Neil Stage); 12:30 p.m. Columbus Zoo (O’Neil Stage), The Rarely Herd (Amphitheater Stage), Reno Family Horseshoe Pitching (Horseshoe Pits), Ready Go Dog Show (Tunnel Area), Sheep Shearing (Barnyard ) and Horseshoeing (Barnyard); 1:00 p.m. Great Lakes Wood Fair (wood fair zone); 1:30 p.m. Various competitions (field competition area); 2:00 p.m. Columbus Zoo (O’Neil Stage), Johnny Staats & The Delivery Boys (Amphitheater Stage); 2:30 p.m., Reno family horseshoe thrower (horseshoe pits); 3:00 p.m. Great Lakes Wood Show (wood exhibit area), Taps in Motion (O’Neil stage), Ready Go Dog show (tunnel area); 3:30 p.m. Daily & Vincent (Amphitheater Stage); 4 p.m. Taps in Motion (O’Neil stage), sheep shearing (yard) and horseshoe (yard). For more information and to see the full schedule of events, visit https://www.bobevans.com/farm-festival.

