Entertainment
Actor, singer coming to the aid | New
Actor Trevante Rhodes and recording artist nominated for the Andra Day Awards come to Ponchatoula for a community event.
Rhodes’ Great Aunt, Ponchatoula City Councilor Roslind McKay Batiste, will host the Day of Hope driving event with the Braveheart Foundation on October 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ponchatoula Community Center.
Rhodes, Day, Batiste and other volunteers will distribute free hot meals, grocery / fuel gift cards, housewares, cleaning supplies, tarps, hygiene products and baby supplies / children.
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines and tests will be available to anyone who is eligible for the first round or booster shots, Batiste said. Free internet access will be available on site.
Rhodes and Day co-star in the new movie, The United States vs. Billie Holliday, now streaming on Hulu. Day is also known for her hit song, Rise Up.
Born in Ponchatoula in 1990, Rhodes moved with his family to Little Elm, Texas at the age of 10 and excelled in preparatory sports. In college, he competed as a sprinter for the Texas Longhorns from 2008 to 2012. At the 2009 Pan American Junior Track and Field Championships in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Rhodes helped the US team win. a gold medal in the 4,100-meter relay.
After graduation he moved to South Africa and launched his acting career.
Rhodes starred as Ramsey in the Tyler Perry / OWN If Loving You Is Wrong series. His television credits include the Fox Gang Related series and the HBO series Westworld.
He won accolades in 2016 for his performance as Chiron in the Oscar-winning film Moonlight, and he starred alongside Sandra Bullock in the 2018 film Bird Box on Netflix.
Fame and travel aside, Rhodes has always considered Ponchatoula his home, his great aunt said.
Day has a long list of accomplishments as a singer, including award-winning recordings, major product promotions, White House TV and live performances, the 2016 Democratic National Convention and more.
For the 2020 film United States vs. Billie Holiday, at the Golden Globes, she won Best Actress in a Dramatic Film for her title performance as Billie Holiday. She also received an Oscar nomination for best actress for the role.
When Day and Rhodes visited Ponchatoula a few days after Hurricane Ida, Batiste gave them a tour.
My nephew wants to give back, says the counselor proudly. Andra wants to do something for the small communities that are suffering.
City Councilor Batiste can be contacted at [email protected] or (985) 215-2936 for more information on the Day of Hope event.
Sources
2/ https://www.hammondstar.com/news/actor-singer-coming-to-help/article_bd1e78db-7804-5b73-9dc3-1efbd4344937.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]