Pak court charges Saba Qamar and Bilal Saeed in mosque sanctity case; actor pleads not guilty-Entertainment News, Firstpost





A case was filed against Saba Qamar last year for filming a dance video in a historic mosque in Lahore.

Saba Qamar in a photo from the clip

Pakistani court indicted on Wednesday Middle Hindi actress Saba Qamar in a case filed against her last year for filming a dance video in a historic mosque in Lahore. Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed were both present in front of Magistrate Javeria Bhatti’s court when they were charged with desecrating Wazir Khan Masjid (in the old town of Lahore). The magistrate ordered the prosecution to present its witnesses at the next hearing at the next hearing on October 14. The two suspects pleaded not guilty in court. They said they would challenge the lawsuit. Dressed in a black burqa (a scarf covering her from head to toe), Ms Qamar looked nervous when she was indicted in the case she was contesting taped on frivolous charges. The versatile actress said she was selected for unfounded facts. ” No dancing or music took place at the mosque. I am falsely involved in this case, she pleaded. Lahore Police last year registered a complaint against Qamar and Saeed under section 295 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) for allegedly desecrating Masjid Wazir Khan in the old town of Lahore. According to the FIR, the two actors had violated the sanctity of the mosque by shooting a dance video and this act also aroused the indignation of the Pakistani population. The Punjab government also sacked two senior officers for violating the sanctity of mosques. Following strong criticism and even death threats against him on social media, Qamar and Saeed apologized for their act. This was the clip featuring a scene from Nikah (wedding). It was not shot with any sort of reading music and was not edited on the music track, she said. Qamar, whose work in Bollywood films has been praised, had also directed a biopic on social media sensation Qandeel Baloch. She has received death threats on social media for her anti-Islamic action. She was warned on social media that she could face the fate of Qandeel Baloch who was killed by her brother in 2016 for disgracing the honor of the family. Different religious parties, including Jamaat-i-Islami, have also staged protests in the city to demand strict punishment from the artist couple for what they call having committed a sin.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/entertainment/pak-court-indicts-saba-qamar-bilal-saeed-in-mosque-sanctity-case-actor-pleads-not-guilty-10032811.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos