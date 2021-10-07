Movies to give Indian Biggies a tough fight





As cinemas across India slowly open to capacity, major film producers who have long held onto their films have now announced their release dates. There are already a lot of Indian films coming out in theaters with a gap of less than 15 days, which can affect each other’s box office collection. But now the big Hollywood production houses like Marvel, Disney 20th Century have also released the release dates for their films. From October 2021 to December 2022, a large number of major Bollywood films and Southern films are expected to hit theaters. Some of the most anticipated movies that have already created a lot of hype include Sooryavanshi, 83, Jersey, Radhe Shyam, Pushpa: The Rise. KGF2, Prithviraj, Laal Singh Chaddha, Shamshera, Adipurush, RRR and many more. While Indian producers try to organize these release dates with the festivities around the corner in mind, Hollywood producers are also planning to release their biggies around the same time. #Xclusiv… DISNEY INDIA ANNOUNCES BIGGIES FOR 2021 – 2022 …

# Eternals

#DoctorStrange: #MultiverseOfMadness

#Thor: #LoveAndThunder

#Black Panther: #WakandaForever

# Avatar2

and much more…

Check the OFFICIAL POSTER with the release date. #DisneyIndia pic.twitter.com/jywS0s0gvS – taran adarsh ​​(@taran_adarsh) October 5, 2021 Annaatthe by Rajinikanth vs. Angelina Jolie, Eternals directed by Salma Hayek Rajinikanth’s big-budget film Annaaatthe and Gema Chan, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek’s Eternals are released with a gap of just 1 day on November 4 and 5 respectively. The trailer for this Marvel movie was quite impressive and may make Annaatthe struggle to achieve the expected level of success. Pushpa: The Rise, 83, Jersey Vs. Matrix Resurrection, The Last Duel Pushpa: The Rise by Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun will be released on December 17, followed by Ranveer Singh of 83 directed by Deepika Padukone on December 25, then Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey on December 31. MATT DAMON – BEN AFFLECK: ‘THE LAST DUEL’ ON OCT 22, 2021 … 20th Century Studios will be released #TheLastDuel – realized by #RidleyScott – in #Indian * cinemas * on Oct. 22, 2021 … Stars #Matt Damon and #BenAffleck. pic.twitter.com/TpXx7Os7G5 – taran adarsh ​​(@taran_adarsh) September 30, 2021 Just a week after the release of Pushpa, Keanu Reeves, Jada Pinketh Smith, Priyanka Chopra Jonas with The Matrix Resurrection and Matt Damon and Ben Affleck The Last Duel hit Indian theaters on December 22. With barely a 4-5 day gap between Pushpa, 83, and the release of The Matrix Resurrection and The Last Duel, followed by 83 and Jersey, the Indian films that are shaping up to be the next blockbusters are going to have a hard time. to prove. While Venom: Let There Be Carnage releases across India on October 14 (very close to Pushpa: The Rise) to take advantage of Dussehra’s holiday momentum, it will release in Maharashtra on October 22. Pushpa – whose release was scheduled for #Xmas – will now be released a week earlier: 17 Dec. 2021 … #AlluArjun, #FahadhFaasil and #RashmikaMandanna. #PushpaTheRise # PushpaTheRiseOnDec17 pic.twitter.com/aN9qTBBxxF – taran adarsh ​​(@taran_adarsh) October 2, 2021 Likewise, Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey and Robert Pattinson’s Batman will be released on March 4 next year while Vikram Vedha’s starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan remake will collide with Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible 7 on September 30. 2022. While audiences will have a win-win situation with a wide variety of content available for viewing, producers will not be so lucky and may need to conduct aggressive promotions to ensure their businesses turn out to be successful. profitable.

