NCP Alleges No Drugs Found On Cruise, Claims Plotting To Slander Bollywood, Government – The New Indian Express

Through Express news service

MUMBAI: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) alleged on Wednesday that the drug seizure on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai was nothing more than an attempt to target Bollywood.

NCB chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said two private individuals were present during the NCB raid on October 2.

Claiming that one of them had ties to the BJP, he accused the NCB of acting at the behest of the Saffron party. Malik also claimed that no drug seizures were made during the alleged cruise rave party.

The drama (raid) was wrong. They did not find any drugs on the ship, said Malik, who is Maharashtra’s Minister for Minority Affairs.

He claimed that SK Salvi, a private investigator according to his social media profile, was seen with Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan at the NCB office while Manish Bhanushali, a BJP member, was seen in escorting another accused, Arbaaz Merchant.

Asking the NCB to be frank on the matter, Malik said, “The entire NCB is being used by the BJP to slander the government of Maharashtra and Bollywood.

While Congress spokesman Sachin Sawant called for an investigation into Maliks’ allegations, the NCB denied them.

The allegations are baseless. There is no substance in them. Private citizens assisted in the raid which was carried out according to procedure, an agency official said. Bhanushali claimed he was not a member of any political party and simply helped the NCB. He threatened to sue Malik for libel.

The BJP said in its reaction that if there had been no evidence, the court would have granted bail to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in the case.

The Narcotics Control Bureau also called the allegations baseless.

BCN has so far arrested 17 people, including Aryan Khan, after allegedly seizing drugs from the vessel bound for Goa on Saturday.

“If these two men are not NCB officials, then why were they escorting two prominent figures (Khan and Merchant),” he asked.

The man seen with Merchant was in Gujarat on September 21-22 and could be linked to the seizure of around 3,000 kilograms of heroin at Mundra port, Malik said, asking the BJP to clarify the credentials of that person.

Notably, Malik’s son-in-law Sameer Khan was arrested by the BCN on January 13, 2021, in an alleged drug case.

He was released on bail in September.

In a statement, NCB Deputy Inspector General Gyaneshwar Singh said “some allegations” against the agency were unfounded and may have been made “in retaliation for previous legal actions” carried out by it.

Its procedure “has been and will continue to be professionally and legally transparent and impartial,” the statement said.

“People named Prabhakar Sail, Kiran Gosavi, Manish Bhanushali, Aubrey Gomez, Adil Usmani, V Waigankar, Aparna Rane, Prakash Bahadur, Shoib Faiz and Muzammil Ibrahim have been associated with the NCB as independent witnesses (panchas),” said the agency.

Reacting to Malik’s allegations, local BJP MP Atul Bhatkhalkar said during the lockdown that the state government led by Uddhav Thackeray was the first to open liquor stores, he also decided to lift the ban in Chandrapur, and now Nawab Malik has accused the NCB of being a drug Lord.

Aryan Khan was represented by a senior criminal lawyer when he appeared in court, Bhatkhalkar said.

“The reason the court awarded custody of Aryan Khan to NCB even after he (this lawyer) argued for the defense is because of the strong evidence against him (Khan). had no proof, he would have obtained immediate bail, “he added. said the head of the BJP.

Malik’s allegations call the tribunal’s credibility into question, he added.

The BJP chief also asked if Malik was targeting the NCB at his son-in-law’s request.

(With PTI inputs)