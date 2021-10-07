ViacomCBS signs distribution agreement with WOW – Women of Wrestling – The Hollywood Reporter





ViacomCBS has signed a multi-year distribution agreement with WOW – Woman of Wrestling. The exclusive media rights agreement gives the women’s wrestling league distribution opportunities in the United States and abroad. The previous seasons of WOW will be available on the CW Seed and Pluto TV platforms in December of this year, while new episodes will be launched in syndication over the weekend in fall 2022. The distribution arm of ViacomCBS has already secured l authorization in 160 markets. WOW was founded in 2000 by David McLane, who was also behind the GLOW women’s wrestling promotion, which inspired a Netflix series. The organization is now owned by owner and majority chairman of the LA Lakers, Jeanie Buss. “Introducing women through wrestling has long been very important to me, and we are now presenting the epitome of sports entertainment that will showcase the athleticism of these superstars as we reintroduce WOW,” Buss said in a statement. “Our partnership with the entire ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group family allows us to continue our mission of providing wrestling fans and WOW superheroes what they have all deserved: a global platform for a wrestling league. dedicated feminine. “We are delighted to partner with Jeanie Buss and David McLane to create a meaningful global presence for WOW and expand our diverse and world-class content portfolio,” said Dan Cohen, President of ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. “This series offers audiences unique, captivating and creative entertainment featuring female ‘superheroes’ in the ring, behind the cameras and in all aspects of the business. In the United States and abroad, we believe this is an event program that will make some noise in the market. “ AJ Mendez, author of Crazy is my superpower and the former WWE Champion will provide commentary on every broadcast while also serving as an executive producer alongside Buss.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/viacomcbs-distribution-deal-wow-women-of-wrestling-1235026998/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos