Kiara Advanis Lookalike Says Meeting The Actor Would Be A Dream Come True | Bollywood

A strange resemblance to actor Kiara Advani made Delhi-based dentist-influencer Aishwarya Singh a viral sensation. In an Instagram reel with over seven lakh views, where Singh emulates the character of Advanis from Shershaah, it is difficult to distinguish between the two! Besides the amazed fans of Advanis, the actor also acknowledged the similarities between them and commented on Killing it.

Singh says his friends pointed out the resemblance when Advani starred in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016). It’s wonderful when people start to recognize you from a viral video, when people appreciate your appearance, especially when you are compared to such a beauty, she shares, admitting that she’s delighted with the look. reply. Many took me for Kiara! They called me carbon copy, doppelganger, ditto and even asked me to recreate more looks. My joy has no limits when Kiara commented on the video, gushes the 26-year-old.

All praise for Advani, Singh adds, meeting Kiara would be a dream come true! She is an amazing actress and a diva. Who wouldn’t want to meet her in person!

Her social media handle is abuzz with fashion videos, and Singh admits she enjoys being in front of the camera. I started this as a hobby. I used to make short videos or click snaps whenever I had the chance … I loved going to fashion shows and dance events during the days of school and college, she shares.

Ask her if she hopes to become an actress professionally and she replies: I haven’t thought about it, but I will try to explore more, like creating more content, photos and maybe acting in the future.

