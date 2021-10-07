Zaira Wasim seen in a burqa 2 years after leaving Bollywood





The famous actress Zaira Wasim who appeared in the film Dangal is no longer active in the industry. She said her farewell to Bollywood and has also been less active on social media since leaving. Zaira said goodbye to Bollywood forever in 2019. Not only that, but Zaira also deleted all of her glamor photos from social media, but now, almost 2 years later, Zaira Wasim has shared her first photo on social media . You can see that Zaira’s face is not visible in this photo. In fact, Zaira captioned the photo, “The Warm October Sun” and the photo is quickly going viral on social media. Zaira is seen wearing a burqa in this photo. Let me tell you, Zaira posted an article on June 30, 2019. In her article, the actress wrote: “Five years ago I made a decision that changed my life. As soon as I made my Bollywood debut, it opened the door to popularity for me. . Public attention started to shift to me and became a role model for young people. However, there was nothing I thought I would do or become, especially when it came to my views on success and success. failure, which I had just started to know and understand. In the same post, Zaira wrote: “I have turned 5 years old today and I want to admit that I am not really happy with this identity, that is to say with my job. For a very long time, j feel like I struggled to become something else. As soon as I tried to figure out the things I gave to my hard work, my time and my emotions and tried to pull myself away. adjusting to a new lifestyle, I realized that while I could fit in well here, I don’t feel connected here. At the end of the post, Zaira wrote: “This region has actually given me a lot of love, support and fame, but it has also led me down the path of ignorance because I have gone astray. inadvertently and inadvertently “Iman.” When I continued to work in an environment that constantly interfered with my faith, my relationship with my religion was in danger. ‘ Drug festival: will Aryan Khan be jailed or released on bail? court to decide today Will Shahid Kapoor start filming Ali Abbas Zafar’s next action sequence? Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s new movie teaser released

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.newstracklive.com/news/zaira-wasim-shares-first-pic-2-years-after-quitting-bollywood-ta322-1186067-1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

