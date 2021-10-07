Afghan actor who fought on-screen Taliban lands safely in Sydney





Mr Mohibi said he hoped Australia would save more refugees like him whose lives were in danger after helping Australians in Afghanistan. There are many people who served with the Australians in Afghanistan whose lives are in danger. We would really appreciate any help from the Australian government. Afghan actor and producer Faridullah Mohibi in a poster advertising one of his films. Auburn Labor MP Lynda Voltz and National Party MP Trevor Khan drafted the petition which they and 54 other MPs signed. I have seen the toll this has taken on constituents in my area and I urge the federal government to heed the joint declaration call to increase the number of people and provide certainty, Ms. Voltz said. Mr Khan said he was proud to see Members of the New South Wales Parliament from all political backgrounds supporting the Australian Afghan community and displaced people in the region. Joint statement signed by 57 New South Wales MPs I implore the federal government to take the lead and increase the number of Afghan refugees. This is a humanitarian and not a political issue, he said. The petition says that while Australia’s willingness to host at least 3,000 Afghan refugees was welcome, it falls far short of commitments made by other countries, including Canada and Great Britain, which have joined. each committed to resettle 20,000 refugees. The signatories include Liberal-National Coalition MPs Tanya Davies, Catherine Cusack, James Griffin, Natalie Ward, Shayne Mallard and Damien Tudehope, and Green MPs David Shoebridge, Jenny Leong, Jamie Parker, Cate Faehrmann and Abigail Boyd. Independent MP Alex Greenwich also signed, as did Fred Nile of the Christian Democratic Party and Emma Hurst of the Animal Justice Party. ALP signatories include Ryan Park, Jihad Dib, Paul Lynch, Jodi McKay, Sophie Cotsis, Adam Searle, John Graham, Penny Sharp, Trish Doyle, Yasmin Catley, Jo Haylen, Steve Kamper, Jo Haylen, Courtney Houssos, Anthony DAdam and Clayton Barr. Reverend Nile said priority should be given to Afghan refugees who worked for the Australian government as interpreters and other official roles. He had signed the petition to show his support for the refugees Australia had left in Afghanistan regardless of their religious background and to encourage the federal government to open the door. Liberal MP Catherine Cusack said she was overcome with a sense of shame that friends from Australia were being left behind in Afghanistan. The shocking scenes at Kabul airport showed every Australian what exactly it means for our friends to be left behind, she said. Letting go of our responsibility would be a stain on our participation there. Independent MP Alex Greenwich said he was particularly concerned about LGBTI people in Afghanistan and the honor killings the Taliban might commit. I believe Australia and New South Wales have a responsibility to provide a safe haven for the most vulnerable communities in Afghanistan who are targeted by the Taliban, he said. I think we deserve condemnation from the international community if we don’t take care of those who took care of us. Multiculturalism Minister Natalie Ward said it was essential for Australia to support those fleeing this humanitarian crisis. I have had two meetings with the Federal Minister of Multicultural Affairs in which I strongly advocated for more Afghans to join us here in Australia, she said. Our last minute alert will notify you important news when that happens. Get it here.

