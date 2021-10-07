Priyanka Chopra Says Nick Jonas Asks Her To Do A Puja Every Time They Start Something Big | Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra, in a new podcast, explained how she and her husband Nick Jonas brought their respective cultural traditions into their marriage. She said he asked her to do a puja before any major event in their life.

Speaking on the Victorias Secrets VS Voices podcast, Priyanka said that while she and Nick are from different religions, they are spiritually on the same page. Spiritually, Nick and I align with our feelings and our relationship to our faith. Of course, we were brought up with different religions. I believe that ultimately religion is a map to arrive at the same destination, which is God. So whatever your faith when you were lifted up, we are all heading in the same direction to a higher power. We both agree on that, she said.

I do a lot of pujas around the house which are prayer ceremonies. Nick usually asks me to do them every time we start something big because that’s how I’ve always started something auspicious in my life, with a prayer of thanks. I had this education and he had this education and we kind of created that within our family as well, she added.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas performing a puja at her New York restaurant, Sona.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in December 2018 after a whirlwind romance. They had two ceremonies – a white wedding performed by his father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr, and another in accordance with Hindu rituals.

See also: Nick Jonas feasting on butter chicken and gajar halwa while Priyanka Chopra is away in UK, shares photo of Sona

Currently, Priyanka is in Spain to shoot for her spy thriller Citadel. The Amazon Prime series is produced by the Russo brothers – Joe and Anthony – and also stars Richard Madden.

Besides Citadel, Priyanka will be seen in The Matrix: Resurrections, Text For You and a wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, among other projects. She will also make her return to Bollywood with Jee Le Zaraa, a road trip directed by Farhan Akhtar. The film will also star Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.