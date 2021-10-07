Fall: Cold Feet and Downton Abbey actor Robert Bathurst says jockeys are most at risk | Race News

Cold Feet and Downton Abbey actor Robert Bathurst said jockeys were the most exposed athletes ahead of the premiere of his new film, The Fall, on Thursday.

The short film – to be broadcast on Sky Sports Racing at 10 p.m. Thursday – seeks to focus on jockeys mental health and aims to raise awareness of mental health in the sport of horse racing.

The Fall centers on a jockey facing the aftermath of a high-profile fall during a final close, following the jockey’s journey through disappointment and tackling the issues of athletes silently suffering from mental health issues. .

Bathurst, who is co-directing the film, said Sky Sports Racing: “Actually, I’m really interested in jockeys and I’m interested in how jockeys of all athletes are most exposed in a lot of ways.

“They don’t have a support team around them like so many other athletes. They of course have social media crashing into them with accusations of all kinds and despicable things being said to them.

“They have a vulnerability and they have to deal with it of course – that’s part of the game.

“But there is a lot of pressure on them and in light of various sad things that have happened in the industry that Nathan [Horrocks, co-director] I wanted to point out, there is the opportunity for a really interesting story here. “

The film also sheds light on the issues surrounding social media abuse to which jockeys are subjected, which Bathurst was keen to point out.

“The forum for criticism is now global,” he added.

'The Fall', a new film that aims to raise awareness about mental health within the horse racing industry, will air on Sky Sports Racing Thursday at 10 p.m. ET.



“Anyone can face the playing field because you can see who the opposition is. But that’s when the opposition comes to you from all angles, you don’t know what their motives are and they risk it. destroy your career and your mental well-being.

“If you are not supported it can bring you down and it is important to recognize the need for this type of support and although no one has the right to be successful, nonetheless if you are on the downward slope it must have something to catch you. “

Lead actor Daniel Thrace plays the jockey in question throughout The Fall, and he added that talking to jockeys about the battles they face in everyday life was particularly telling.

“I think one of the best things is that it’s been done alongside people involved in horse racing and being able to talk to those people and see how hard it is to be a jockey and things that they have to go through were a pleasure to discover and very revealing, ”said Thrace Sky Sports Racing.

“We see everyday on social media how much venom there is online and how easy it is for people to say things, especially those in the limelight and jockeys in are a prime example.

“One of the things that makes the film work so well is because it tries to show that sports people and athletes have life and I think people forget that sometimes.

Lead actor Daniel Thrace said playing a jockey in The Fall, a horse racing mental health awareness short, was an “eye-opening experience”



“They still have to go home and put on some weight and do all the amazing things they have to do just to stay in the sport and stay competitive.”

The film was co-funded by the Professional Jockeys Association (PJA), which offers a variety of support options for jockeys, including a nationwide network of sports counselors and psychologists.

PJA CEO Paul Struthers said Sky Sports Racing he hopes the film will help sport and horse racing, in particular, break down the stigma surrounding mental health and well-being.

Professional Jockeys Association CEO Paul Struthers hopes the new movie “The Fall”, which premieres live on Sky Sports Racing at 10pm Thursday, will help raise awareness about mental health in horse racing.



“It will really get the message across that people need to be nicer and nicer to each other on social media and raise awareness that we and the IFJ [Injured Jockeys Fund] offer to our members and I think that will open the eyes of a lot of people.

“When you think about how far society has come when it comes to mental health issues, and sport has really led the way in addressing the stigma around mental health and wellness.

“You look back and say ‘well that’s never been a problem,’ but it is – it wasn’t said and people were left on their own to run things.

“With the support that exists for our members and for others in the race through Racing Welfare, it really sends the message that you don’t have to suffer alone.

“We know from research in Ireland that 70% of jockeys would meet the criteria to have a mental problem.

“We know that from our numbers and those of the IJF, in 2020, more than a third of our members had access to some form of individual mental health support.”