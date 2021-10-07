“Squid Game”: the actors and the translator intervene in the debate on the subtitles

“Squid game“is one of Netflix’s most popular shows, but that doesn’t mean it’s controversial.

The Korean-language drama has already become the platform’s most popular non-English language show and is on its way to becoming its biggest hit. With the popularity of the show comes increased attention to its subtitles, as it has been subtitled in over 30 languages ​​and dubbed in 13.

Some fluent English and Korean viewers became frustrated with the English subtitles, claiming their translations distorted what was actually said by Korean speaking actors.

Among the most vocal critics is Youngmi Mayer, host of the “Feeling Asian” podcast, who said on TikTok that when the character Han Mi-nyeo tries to convince other players to team up with her, the subtitles say, “I’m not a genius, but I still managed to do it.” What she’s actually saying is, “I’m very smart. I just never had the chance to study.”

Mayer’s videos have sparked debate on the show, with some critics accusing Netflix and other services of removing swear words and suggestive language to change the meaning of a scene.

Although the differences in dialogue can be attributed to a misrepresentation of the Korean language, subject matter experts have pointed out that translation is not a simple science and is often an underpaid skill in the industry.

Edward Hong, an actor who was part of the English dubbing cast of “Squid Game,” said he was happy to see his voice mates were of Korean and Asian descent as they can help identify mistakes and changes to be made. in the scenario.

“Korean actors, even if they are not fluent, can shout something if it’s not right,” said the actor, who played a priest on the show. NBC Asian America. “The way Korean clerics, especially pastors, speak is a very specific way of speaking. It’s something I knew too well to have been stuck in these Korean religious services as a child.”

Dubbing is tricky work, he noted, as not only do the actors have to match the on-screen performance, but also need to match their mouth movements.

In addition, there are limitations on translation and subtitling for television.

“The captioning of audiovisual translation in particular is limited to space constraints on the screen,” translator Denise Kripper told the channel. Kripper herself has captioned a number of TV shows.

“Typically, captions can’t be longer than two lines, that’s even fewer characters than a tweet,” she explained. “The most perfect translation has yet to be paraphrased or adapted if it does not fit within these spatial limits.”

Each channel or platform, Kripper said, is limited by its own specific guidelines on offensive language and cultural references.

“The audiovisual industry is changing rapidly, time is money on television, so the translation turnaround can be quick,” she added. “Translators are working around the clock so people can watch their favorite shows.”

Mayer pointed out in another video that the title of the first episode is different in Korean and English.

In English, the episode is known as “Red Light, Green Light”, from the name of the children’s game played in the series. However, Mayer said the Korean title translates to “The Day the Mugunghwa Flower Bloomed,” which is the name of the game in Korean.

While she first realized that she was watching the show with English subtitles rather than English subtitles, she said that there was still “great things missing from the story” due to translations.

Greta Jung, who dubbed Korean and Chinese shows for Netflix, suggested that English-speaking viewers watch a watered-down version of “Squid Game” because of the translations.

“They should have taken a parenthesis in the subtitles when the North Korean character is speaking,” she said. Kang Sae-byeok, a North Korean defector “has a North Korean accent and hides it around the South Korean people. It’s important, it’s important.”

Noting this in the captions, Jung said, might help viewers open up to accents in other languages.

“The world does not revolve around English,” she added.

Kripper said that “a widespread lack of familiarity and exposure of English-speaking Americans especially to other cultures” has presented a challenge when it comes to preserving cultural references in the subtitles.

“The more films they watch with subtitles, the more books they read translated, the better it is to be able to appreciate and discover a different culture, which is the whole point of translation,” she explained.