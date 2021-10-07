A YOUNG ACTOR PREPARES Launch of the announced book

A Young Actor Prepares offers young actors a very fun and insightful introduction to the complex emotional work of Stanislavsky. It is an excellent resource for professional actors and educators.

This non-fiction work provides a dramatic rendering of acting lessons for children and teens. The Young Actor Studio inspired all the situations staged.

For the first time, young people are introduced to a permanent technique allowing them to channel their own imagination and emotions.

A Young Actor Prepares provides a constructive form for young people to create with their own life experiences, imaginations and emotions through acting. In addition, this book provides them with a technique that will lead to a lasting career as an actor at all ages, rather than just a short fix for a job marketed as child actors.

A young actor gets ready, gives teachers insight to help them work with a multitude of personalities using exercises based on Stanislavsky. It offers a step-by-step approach to help children tackle emotionally difficult roles and portray complex characters at a very young age.

Stanislavsky’s “An Actor Prepares” is presented as a class from the perspective of the student. In A Young Actor Gets Ready, Jeff Alan-Lee creates a similar classroom for children and adolescents with the same principles, making interior work accessible for the first time.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Jeff Alan-Lee is the artistic director of Young Actor’s Studio and one of the best acting coaches in Los Angeles. He has taught and led youth for over 30 years, both in New York City and Los Angeles. Jeff was a former child actor himself and started acting with his own TV series at the age of 9 in Detroit, Michigan on WXYZ-TV. Jeff holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from New York University and has taught and led in private schools, public schools, youth shelters and taught and supervised children and adolescents at The Lee strasberg Theater institutes in New York and Los Angeles. He has led over 200 Production studio, has commissioned top playwrights to create new works and encourages children and teens to develop their own scripted work in The New Works lab at Young Actor’s Studio. His students include Scarlett johansson, Shia Labeouf, Olivia rodrigo, and countless creative artists and award winners in all areas of the performing arts.

“With this book, A young actor is preparing, Jeff Alan-Lee filled a giant void. So many potential young actors are learning habits that they will later have to unlearn if they remain serious in their craft. What a gift it is that he wrote a book that works with young actors from the inside out. Using the best of the best methods available, A Young Actor Prepares creates a way for young actors to begin a life of honor process. It sets the stage for a life in the theater that doesn’t have to do with enjoying people and scoring the next commercial, but instead honors creative self-expression and the creation of character-characters that will entertain and, at the beyond that will offer the public a mirror and, perhaps most importantly, brotherhood as only good theater can. What a spectacular book. “

–Hélène Chasse, winner of an Academy Award

“A Young Actor Getting Ready is a book that must be read. This is The Young Actor’s Studio in print. Jeff Alan-Lee is a master, with decades of talent and stage experience, teaching and directing young actors. His book is a bible, useful for teenagers as well as adults. Buy this book, read it and enjoy it. Then take the stage and let your passion sing. I applaud you. “

-Judith Bouley, CSA casting director (Credits include Jurassic World)

“There are a lot of theater teachers who are interested in the business aspects of the entertainment industry; there are fewer – too few – who focus on how a young actor can grow as an artist. Our industry would be better off if all young actors understood the basics of acting as described in Jeff’s book, A Young Actor Prepares. “

–Mark Bennett, CSA Casting Director (Credits include Oscar winner, The Hurt Locker)

“A Young Actor Prepares is an amazing book that every drama teacher and young actor should read. Jeff Alan-Lee cares deeply and teaches young actors to discover how to bring their authentic selves to the role to make their performance as true and unique as they are. In a world of social media and fleeting external influences, he teaches what really matters: the inner work that will stay with you forever, and finding your true voice as an artist and as a human being. “

-Annet McCroskey, President of Artistic Endeavors Entertainment. Former President of The Talent Managers Association

“Only a former child actor who now oversees a successful children’s drama school in Los Angeles’ theater mecca could have conjured up an ingenious approach to introducing children to the mysterious art of acting, whether on stage or for The camera. His book, A Young Actor Prepares, is more than just a practical manual for drama teachers; it fills a yawning void in existing literature on children’s theater. Quite simply, Alan-Lee picks up the proven exercises designed by Konstantin Stanislavski in the 19th century (later refined by Lee strasberg in the 20 to The Actors Studio), and adapts their proven techniques into a unique method that allows actors ages 6 to 16 to access deep inner truths in their acting roles. Above all, Alan-Lee insists that children be creators and discoverers rather than mere puppets manipulated by a director. A brilliant contribution to the canon and a must read for drama teachers around the world. “

-Kerry Muir, Childsplay: a collection of scenes and monologues for young actors

“I had the extreme privilege of directing Jeff. He’s that rare kind of actor: one who fully immerses himself in the character in a very personal and masterful way. I also observed Jeff while he taught his students. As a teacher he removes any mystery or misconception from acting and dissects the art of performance into very clear, practical and effective results. When I am in a position where I I need to cast young actors, I always ask the casting directors I work with to look at Jeff’s students first. How wonderful that all these years of work are now available in his book, A Young Actor Prepares!

–Middlebrook Co., Broadway producer-director, independent filmmaker and artistic director of the Wallis Annenberg Center for The Arts, Los Angeles