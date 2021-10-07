Sidhartha Mallya praises Deepika Padukone, calls her very inspiring | Bollywood

Actress Deepika Padukone has been described as very inspiring by her ex-boyfriend Sidhartha Mallya. Ahead of the launch of her memoir, If I’m Honest, Sidhartha spoke about her own struggle with mental health and appreciated the efforts of those like Deepika on the ground.

Deepika has spoken of a diagnosis of depression in the past. She even started her Live Love Laugh foundation to raise awareness of the topic.

Speaking to a major daily, Sidhartha said: I think it’s amazing the work she and everyone else is doing in India. There just aren’t enough people talking about mental health. It is very inspiring that people like her are using their platforms to promote mental health, and I think the more we can talk about mental health – whether it’s writing books, celebrity or just local. or teachers talking about it in school to children or families talking about it – better for everyone. ”

He added that the two never spoke about their mental health issues when dating. For me, my journey with mental health began in 2015-16. Like I said in the book, I really wasn’t aware of a lot of things that I was going through before. So mental health wasn’t really something we were talking about; it wasn’t really a conversation I was having with anyone, he said.

In a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Deepika explained to host Amitabh Bachchan how she copes with depression. Sir, in 2014 I had depression. Then I created a mental health organization, through which we try to de-stigmatize mental illness and raise awareness about mental health. I didn’t want to go to work, I didn’t want to meet anyone. I did not go out. I didn’t feel like doing anything. Several times, and I don’t know if I should say it, but I didn’t want to live anymore, she said.

Deepika is married to Ranveer Singh. We will see her next in the sports drama 83, a thriller directed by Shakun Batra, the star of Shah Rukh Khan Pathan and Fighter of Siddharth Anand.