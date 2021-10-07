Nick Jonas becomes one hell of a girl as Priyanka Chopra shares swimwear photos from a day off in Spain. See here | Bollywood





Priyanka Chopra shared photos from her recent yacht getaway to Valencia, Spain. She spent time with her mother Madhu Chopra and her colleagues at her upcoming Citadel show. Sharing the photos, she wrote, A perfect day off. # About yesterday. ”The photo album began with a photo of Priyanka posing on the yacht in a yellow swimsuit, wearing a white hat. The second photo showed her all smiles as she swam in the Sea of Balearic Islands Other photos showed her holding her mother’s hand, kissing her dog Diana, posing in a red bikini and hanging out with actor Osy Ikhile and costume designer Sara Sensoy. + Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas commented on the post. He wrote, Fucking girl. Her friend Jessica Mulroney wrote, Gorgeous Yellow Suit. The post has received 1.5 million likes so far. In another post, Priyanka tried her hand at water skiing. Water baby, her name was. Priyanka is in Valencia for the filming of the Citadel. The series is produced by the Russo Brothers and also stars Richard Madden from Game of Thrones. The show will be a spy action series. She recently shared a photo from the shoot on Instagram and wrote: Faced with fears like the warrior, she can’t wait for you to meet her. Priyanka’s last two releases were The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes. Her upcoming projects also include a special appearance in Matrix 4: Resurrections and the romantic comedy Text For You. She also announced her return to Bollywood, Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Read also : Priyanka Chopra Says Nick Jonas Asks Her To Do A Puja Every Time They Start Something Big Priyanka and Nick have also joined the production team for Douglas Lyons’ Broadway comedy Chicken and Biscuits, currently premiering at the Circle in the Square Theater. Chicken and Biscuits, a family comedy, was written by black playwright Lyons and stars a largely black cast, directed by Zhailon Levingston, who at 27 became the youngest black director in Broadway history. Currently in previews, the play will officially open at Circle in the Square on October 10 and run through January 2.

