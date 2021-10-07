Bollywood outfit ideas to stand out this Navratri 2021

Navratri Fashion Ideas from Bollywood Divas – Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor (left to right) (Image source: Instagram)

By Divya Malhotra

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): The Navratri Festival is fast approaching and festive vibes are already being felt in the air.

Navratri is the official start of the festivities in India. It is a nine-day festival celebrated to honor the nine forms of Goddess Durga and her great valor. The auspicious festival usually falls twice a year – Sharada Navaratri near the fall equinox (September-October) and Vasanta Navaratri near the spring equinox (March-April).

This year’s Sharada Navaratri will be celebrated from October 7 to 15. The celebrations include the worship of nine goddesses in nine days, stage / pandal decorations, chanting of Hinduism scriptures and more. The festival also begins preparations for the great Indian festival Diwali, the festival of lights, which is celebrated twenty days after Vijayadashami (Dussehra).

With lip-smacking food and unlimited dancing fun in the front seat, don’t forget to bring back the splendor of your inner diva that you may have missed last year due to the COVID pandemic. -19.

Go and spend on something that is not only good quality, but features a timeless design, rather than spending on something that is trendy for just a few weeks.

Here we have listed some of the main Bollywood inspired Navratri looks that will surely help you give your best to this Navratri:

1. Alia Bhatt’s Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania look:

If you are a person who does not like heavy outfits and sober designs; Don’t worry, you can still look your best if you go for Alia Bhatt’s ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ fashion style this Navratri.

As Navratri fashion is all about the shimmering, bohemian look, just like Alia, you can also pair a heavy bohemian jacket over a shiny kurta paired with a Patiala bottom. A loose wavy hair look or a loose curl hairstyle will suit your outfit best.

The best part is that you don’t have to wear big jewelry with this heavy outfit this summer season; just a good pair of bohemian earrings will be perfectly perfect for your look. You can also enhance your look with good makeup, including kohl rimmed eyes, or bold eyeliner and a good coat of mascara if you use it. A nude shade of lipstick with a little bit of gloss will make you perfect for the festival.

2. Vidya Balan’s Banarasi Saree look:

Who can beat Vidya Balan by setting major saree fashion goals? If you want to go for a saree and dress like new, you can wear something like Vidya in this pic.

The diva is spectacular in this simple Indian look. She could be seen wearing a red Banarasi sari, with her hair tied back in a simple, elegant bun. To accessorize her look, Vidya donned a gold jewelry set that included a necklace, jhumka-style earrings, two bracelets – one in each hand, and a ring. You can also accessorize your bun with traditional gajra. For makeup, opt for a sober look because your outfit and your jewelry will already be a little heavy.

3. Karisma Kapoor’s festive casual look

Lolo looks exquisite in this yellow colored saree outfit. If you are the one who wants to go for a saree but experiment with the final look, you can just go for this look.

The one Karisma is pictured wearing is Sabyasachi’s, but don’t worry, you can get the same look for a much cheaper price! Just go get a printed georgette or cotton saree from your mom’s wardrobe. Iron it and drape it casually.

If you don’t have a matching blouse, you can pair a brightly colored top to match the saree. A normal saree with a touch of creativity is a perfect combo if you pair it with the lace or the belt to match your waist. Wear yours with color-matched high stiletto heels.

Like Lolo, you can also keep your hair down or try a sleek bun. A bit of glossy makeup with shiny bindi and matching jewelry will complement your look perfectly.

4. Sonam Kapoor’s fashion twist

It’s hard not to mention Sonam Kapoor when it comes to fashion inspiration. The fashionista could be seen setting major fashion goals for the festival with her outfit in this photo.

This outfit could be chosen if you want to wear something unique this Navratri. To achieve this stunning look, you can choose a shiny patterned bohemian style short skirt from the market, or even pick a lehenga from your wardrobe and pair it with a cool formal shirt or a matching cropped top like choli.

Go for minimal smokey makeup and a loose hairstyle as this look is a perfect combination of an ethnic and chic outfit, so no jewelry or fancy makeup is required as such.

5. Kareena Kapoor’s sassy “Gabbar is Back” look

Bebo’s sassy look is a perfect choice to make if you want to look equally stunning with a redesigned outfit. Just like her, you can pair your ripped skinny jeans with a fitted crop top and bright georgette shrug in a complementary hue or embroidered.

Like Kareena, you can also go for a smokey makeup or a nude pink makeup. You can keep your luscious locks open or tie them up in a loose bun with chunky bohemian-style jewelry. Don’t forget your Cinderella stilettos to look your best for the holidays!

Ditch the common designs, boring outfits and unleash your interior designer this Navratri. Try out these outfit ideas to create a dress that not only looks stunning, but speaks volumes for you! (ANI)