James Bond actor Daniel Craig honored by Hollywood Walk of Fame star | Ents & Arts News





Daniel Craig has been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in California. A week after the release of his latest James Bond film, Craig became the 2,704th celebrity to bear his name at 7007 Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. Her star was unveiled in a rare evening ceremony and was presented by Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, as well as No Time To Die co-star Rami Malek. Picture:

No Time To Die won the highest opening weekend for any Bond film in the UK. AP Photo

The 53-year-old star is just yards from Sir Roger Moore, who played 007 between 1973 and 1985. Craig, who has played James Bond since 2006, said it was “an absolute honor to be traveled all over Hollywood”. “To Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, I thank you from the bottom of my heart, without you I would not be here today, thank you for these beautiful words. Thanks to Rami for these beautiful and beautiful words”, he declared . “I never thought I would hear myself say that, but it’s an absolute honor to be traveled all over Hollywood.” Craig, whose latest Bond film No Time To Die had a meteoric opening at the box office, added: “If happiness is measured by the society we keep, then the fact that I’m on this sidewalk surrounded by all kinds of people. those captions made me a very, very, very happy man. So thank you very much. “ Picture:

Daniel Craig was joined at the ceremony by co-star Rami Malek, who played the main villain in No Time To Die. AP Photo

The film was critically acclaimed and earned the biggest opening weekend win of all UK Bond films – after being repeatedly delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film will be released in the United States on October 8. Picture:

Daniel Craig has played James Bond since 2006, as a spy in four films. AP Photo

Stars on the Walk of Fame are awarded annually by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, chosen from among several nominees. Recipients also pay a sponsorship fee of $ 50,000, which covers the costs of creating and installing the star, as well as maintaining the attraction.

