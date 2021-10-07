Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra says Bollywood’s ‘unrealistic beauty standards’ made her lose her mind at 17
Priyanka Chopra ventured into the world of glitter and glamor at the age of 17. She won the Miss India beauty pageant and then the Miss World beauty pageant. Soon she made her stage debut with the Tamil film Thamizhan (2002) and was subsequently seen in Bollywood in The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003).
At this young age, Priyanka Chopra says, Bollywood messed her mind up with unrealistic beauty standards. So much so that she was criticized for her own changing body.
“Obviously, being high in the industry and having such a tight focus on my shape, what my figure was or what my measurements were, looking at every part of me in depth, I sort of grew into the twenties, thinking that was normal.
“Like most young people, where you think of those unrealistic standards of beauty, which is like an absolutely photoshopped face, perfect hair. I never used my natural texture for years. I had always just blown the hair out. “, she said on Podcast Victorias Secrets VS Voices.
After the death of her father, Priyanka Chopra found comfort in food and she was already subjected to the scanner.
When she turned 30, people on social media told her she looked different as she got older.
“It upset my mind at that point. My mind was already in such a dark place and I didn’t have time for it. My relationship with social media changed, my relationship with the internet changed. I was incubated in a way I protected myself, entered my Cancer self-preservation and came back into my shell. ”
Revealing how she handled it, Priyanka Chopra, 39, said she gave her body what it needed, even if it meant pizza at 1 a.m.
She eventually began to feel the need to be healthier and not just exercise to maintain “beauty standards”. Priyanka has now become a vegetarian and she thinks it has had a big positive impact on her life.
Priyanka Chopra is an inspiration to all of us, isn’t she?
