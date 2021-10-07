



The 51st Annual Riley’s Festival begins today (Thursday October 7) and continues through Sunday October 10 in downtown Greendfield. The area around State Street and Main Street is closed for the festival. Read below for the latest information on events, entertainment and parking. DAILY SCHEDULE Thursday October 7 11 a.m.-4 p.m. – Riley Boyhood Home open for tours (normal admission fee) 4 pm-9.30pm – Shuttle from the 4-H exhibition center to the festival area 5:00 p.m. – Riley Festival opens, all exhibitions are open 5 p.m. – Opening of the Photography, Home Arts & Quilts and Beaux-Arts exhibitions 6:00 p.m. – Opening Ceremonies – GBC Entertainment Tent 9 p.m. – Closing of the festival and all exhibitions Friday October 8 8 am-9am – Festival opening 9 am-9pm – Photography, Home Arts & Quilts and Fine Arts exhibitions open 9 a.m. – Greenfield Christian Church pastry shop and sale 8.30am-9.30pm – Shuttle from the 4-H exhibition center to the festival area 10 a.m.-6 p.m. – Riley Boyhood Home open to visitors (normal admission price) 12:30 p.m. – Flower parade 9:00 p.m. – all exhibitions and vendors close Saturday October 9 7:00 a.m. – Mayor’s Lunch at Trinity Park United Methodist Church. About 25 tickets were still available as of the Daily Reporter deadline of Wednesday, October 6. To purchase tickets, call Linda Jones at 317-605-6057. 9 a.m. – Festival opening 9 am-9pm – Photography, Home Arts & Quilts and Fine Arts exhibitions open 8.30am-9.30pm – Shuttle from the 4-H exhibition center to the festival area 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Greenfield Christian Church Boutique and bake sale 10 a.m.-6 p.m. – Riley Boyhood Home open to visitors (normal admission price) 11 a.m. – Riley Festival Parade kicks off at Greenfield-Central High School 6-7:30 p.m. – Open Mic Poetry Readings – GBC Entertainment Tent 9 p.m. – All exhibitions and vendors close Sunday October 10 10 a.m. – Church service at Greenfield Christian Church 10.30am-5.30pm – Shuttle from the 4-H exhibition center to the festival area 11 a.m. – Festival opening 11 a.m. – Opening of the Photography, Home Arts & Quilts and Beaux-Arts exhibitions 11 am-5pm Wilkerson Dance Studio 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Pentecostal Apostolic Church – GBC Entertainment Tent 2 p.m.-4 p.m. – Riley Boyhood Home open to visitors 2:00 p.m. – Riley’s Birthday Celebration – Riley Museum Garden 3 pm-4pm – Riley Festival Awards Program – GBC Entertainment Tent 3.30 p.m. – Photography and Fine Arts exhibitions close 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. – The photography exhibitions are launched 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. – The fine arts exhibitions are launched 4 p.m. – Home Arts & Quilt show closes 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. – The Home Arts & Quilt Show exhibitions are launched 5 p.m. – Festival closes Save the date: October 6-9, 2022 ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE A full list of entertainment is provided at the entertainment tent, rock stage and gazebo. Entertainment tent Thursday October 7 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m. The Rock Woomblies Orchestra Friday October 8 5 pm-5:30pm Little Miss and Mister Contest 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Sabots Ricochet 7-9:30 p.m. Polka Motion Saturday October 9 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. White River Cloggers 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Laura Hayden School of Dance 2:00 p.m. – Brenda Faith 3 pm-4:30pm – Musical arts 4.30 p.m.-6 p.m. – Jennier Mlott 6 pm-7.30pm Poetry readings 8 pm-10pm Tribute to Elvis, Todd Berry Sunday October 10 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Pentecostal Apostolic Church 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. 4 Light 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. Rock scene Friday October 8 6 pm-7:30pm Haley Jonay 8 p.m.-10 p.m. The Flying Toasters Saturday October 9 6-7:30 p.m. Craig Moore 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. JAMBOX Belvedere Friday October 8 5-7 p.m. Bobby Wiggins X2 7-9 p.m. Dave Muskett Saturday October 9 1 p.m.-2 p.m. Michael Adams 2:00 p.m. Kurt Hodgin 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. Joe Shelton 4-5 p.m. Kenn Aull 5-6 p.m. Albert Williams 6 pm-7pm Kenn Aull 7-9 p.m. Dave Muskett FESTIVAL PARKING Free parking for the Riley Festival is available in a number of parking lots and along city streets. Visitors should be careful not to block the aisles of residents; vehicles could be towed. Free parking is also available at the Hancock County Fairgrounds, where guests can catch a shuttle to the festival for 50 cents each way. Car parks are available at the following locations: HARVEST MARKET LOT Southeast corner of Pennsylvania and South streets WOLF LOT On the east side of Pennsylvania Street, just south of Pennsy Trail LOT ANNEX OF THE COUNTY South of the Hancock County Annex on American Legion Place, just north of Pennsy Trail For more information, visit RileyFestival.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.greenfieldreporter.com/2021/10/07/festival-411-events-entertainment-and-parking-info/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos