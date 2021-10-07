‘The Craftsman’ to be presented at Greene | Entertainment News





From October 8 to 24, the Chenango River Theater will present the second production of TheCraftsman, a new play by author Bruce Graham which premiered in Philadelphia. It’s a story of ambition, genius and deception based on the true story of Dutch painter Han Van Meegeren, whose arrest and trial as a Nazi collaborator was a famous cause after WWII. A well-known wealthy art dealer, Van Meegeren sold rare paintings by Vermeer to the Nazis, which the Dutch consider to be national treasures. Accused of treason and tried for his life, the small, passionate, manipulative and charming Van Meegeren happily embraces his trial to seek revenge that prosecutors know nothing about, according to a press release. The Philadelphia Inquirer said the play is a juicy slice of history … also a lot to chew on as we contemplate the world, where fame seems to be based on popularity, where revenge has become a spectator sport, and where the wrong. has become the new normal. Graham will be present on opening night to see the show. CRTsproduction includes revisions written after the Philadelphia premiere at LanternTheater. Graham will be on stage after the show for a 15 to 20 minute question-and-answer session with the audience. Starring Han Van Meegeren, James Wetzel returns to CRT, where his most recent appearances include The Immigrant (2019) and Taking Sides (2016). CRT’s new artistic director of production, Zach Curtis (who will replace the company’s founding artistic director and general manager Bill Lelbach at the end of this season), has been cast as Joseph Pillel, the Dutch Resistance fighter who now heads the Provisional Government after the Nazis were driven out of the country. Heidi Weeks, known to audiences in the Binghamton area for her roles in The Smellof the Kill, Other Desert Cities and Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, plays Johanna, wife of Van Meegerens. Michael Arcesi plays Abraham Bredius, the famous art critic who validated the findings of several lost paintings by Vermeer. Josh Sedelmeyer plays Boll, the prosecutor whose Jewish heritage influences his view of pursuing Van Meegeren as a traitor. Local actors Chris Nickerson and Ted Nappi, who have also been seen in several productions at other theater companies in the area, round out the cast. The overall direction and design is Lelbach, in its final production before retiring after being the only full-time employee of the company for the past 15 years. The Craftsman is co-produced by IBM and an anonymous donor. The performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and at 2:00 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $ 27 for all performances except Thursday, which is $ 25. The recommended way to purchase tickets is at: www.chenangorivertheatre.org. Tickets can also be purchased by calling the 24-hour line at the box office at 607-656-8499. The performances are Thu / Fri / Sat at 7:30 a.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. The theater operates under guidelines recommended by the CDC and the state. Masks must be worn inside the building at all times, unless actively eating or drinking. The theater is cleaned and disinfected after each performance. All performances are reserved for the vaccinated public, except Thursday, October 21. Participants will need to present proof of vaccination. Free tickets are available for high school and middle school students. Email tickets @ chenangorivertheatre for reservations, which are required for the free ticket program. The air-conditioned 99-seat Chenango River Theaters is located at 991 State Highway 12 in Greene

