Salman Khan is shooting for additional scenes for Antim The Final Truth; 3-day filming ended in Mumbai: Bollywood News





Last month, Bollywood Hungama reported that the action thriller, Antim The Final Truth, starring Aayush Sharma and starring Salman Khan in a supporting role is slated for release on Dussehra in theaters as well as on Zee5 or ZeePlex. However, a lot has changed since then. After reviewing the pros and cons, the creators would now have contented themselves with a theatrical release. And now it has emerged that Salman Khan has been shooting additional scenes from the film this week. A source tells us that after watching the film in post-production, Salman Khan felt there was a need to add more scenes featuring him. Also, now that the film is out in theaters, he felt that it was important to expand his role a bit to satisfy his fans who will mostly come to the cinema for him. Another source informed us that he shot for the film for 3 days and finished filming yesterday which is Wednesday October 6th. Filming took place in Mumbai and some scenes are said to have taken place in a police station. . This three-day program probably increased Salman’s role from 5 to 10 minutes in the film. It remains to be seen when Antim The Final Truth would succeed in doing so in theaters. A trade expert said: “The film’s October release is now out of the question. The film is expected to be released after Diwali. A clearer picture should emerge within a week. Antim – The Final Truth is the official remake of the 2018 hit Marathi movie, Mulshi pattern and is headed by Mahesh Manjrekar. A teaser for the film was unveiled a long time ago, showing a fierce-looking Aayush Sharma locking the horns with Salman Khan, who plays the role of a Sardar police detective. Last month, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the song Vignaharta starring Aayush Sharma, Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan came out. The trailer and new poster for the film are arriving now, which will reveal the film’s release date. Read also:Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan apologizes to Kareena Kapoor Khan after failing to remind Bajrangi Bhaijaan of his name More pages: Antim – The Final Truth Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

